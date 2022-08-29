Corinthians closes preparation to face RB Bragantino; see probable lineup

O Corinthians finished the preparation to face RB Bragantino, on Monday night, at Neo Química Arena. This Sunday afternoon, the squad focused on offensive and defensive dead balls, in addition to finishing practice.

The new lineup could be Rafael Ramos, who, having recovered from a muscle injury in his thigh, is ready to return to acting. He trained normally with his teammates in the last activities.

On the other hand, Giuliano (bronchitis), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the thigh), Júnior Moraes and Roni (knee pain), who were absent against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil, in the middle of the week, remain as doubts. Maycon, in strength training at the gym, does not act.

A likely lineup should have: Cassius; Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Bruno Méndez (Gil), Balbuena and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz (Cantillo), Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Silva, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Regarding the activities, the athletes started with the warm-up work and then the coach Vítor Pereira promoted a ball possession exercise in a reduced space.

Players also repeated offensive and defensive set pieces, as well as practicing shooting. There was also a complement of direct fouls and positioning of the defensive system.

After training, the athletes started to concentrate for the match at the Hotel Gildásio Miranda, located inside the CT.

Corinthians welcomes RB Bragantino this Monday, from 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Timão is fourth, with 39 points.

