Corinthians ends its preparation to face Red Bull Bragantino in the Brazilian; see possible team

On Sunday afternoon, Corinthians ended the preparation to face Red Bull Bragantino for the Brasileirão 2022. The alvinegra team receives the opponent next Monday, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena.

This afternoon, the players started their activities at CT Joaquim Grava with a warm-up. Afterwards, a reduced field possession activity was performed.

Coach Vítor Pereira also organized a training session with offensive and defensive dead balls. The group also repeated submissions during the activity. To complement the training, the athletes trained direct faults and positioning of the defensive sector.

It is worth remembering that this was only the second activity with the full group for the duel against Red Bull Bragantino. Last Saturday afternoon, the alvinegra team also met at the training center and carried out ball possession and tactical work activities.

A possible lineup for the duel has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos (Piton); Fausto, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Adson (Gustavo Silva), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

My Helm

Timão seeks to rediscover the path of victories in the Brasileirão. The alvinegra team comes from three rounds without winning, adding two defeats and a draw. Corinthians is in fourth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 39 points conquered. In case of victory, it is tied with Fluminense’s score, which was 1 to 1 with leader Palmeiras last Saturday.

