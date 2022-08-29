Corinthians maintains position and could approach the leadership if Red Bull Bragantino wins

Corinthians did not enter the field, but their situation in the Campeonato Brasileiro table was impacted by the weekend’s games. It is worth remembering that Vítor Pereira’s team enters the field this Monday, in a duel against Red Bull Bragantino, for the 24th round.

Despite not having changed its position, Corinthians took it saw competitors Palmeiras and Fluminense draw 1-1 at Maracanã. With that, if they win on Monday, Corinthians rises to third position and reduces its distance to the leader from ten to eight points.

Flamengo, which completes the G4, was the only direct competitor to Corinthians to score three points in this 24th round. The team from Rio beat Botafogo 1-0, in Engenhão, and rose to 43 points, seven behind leader Palmeiras – see full table below.

Looking down, another direct competitor from Corinthians left points along the way in this weekend’s round. Athletico Paranaense visited Ceará and ended up in a 0-0 draw. With that, the red-black team equals Corinthians in 39 points, but is behind by the advantage of Timão of three goals of balance.

See the games of the 24th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 08/27/2022

  • 16:30 – Coritiba 1 x 0 Avai
  • 16:30 – Goiás 2 x 1 Atlético-GO
  • 19:00 – Fluminense 1 x 1 Palmeiras
  • 19h00 – Ceará 0 x 0 Athletico-PR

Games on 08/28/2022

  • 16h00 – América-MG 1 x 1 Atlético-MG
  • 16:00 – São Paulo 0 x 1 Fortaleza
  • 18:00 – Botafogo 0 x 1 Flamengo
  • 18:00 – Cuiabá 0 x 0 Santos

Games on 08/29/2022

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stpalm trees5024148two39162369
2ndFlamengo4324134739201960
3rdFluminense4224126638281058
4thCorinthians392311662622457
5thAtletico-PR392411672928154
6thInternational3923109434231157
7thAtlético-MG36249963128350
8thsaints342481062720747
9thAmerica-MG322495102025-544
10thGoiás32248882630-444
11thRed Bull Bragantino31238783329445
12thStrength302486102223-142
13thSao Paulo292461173129two40
14thBotafogo272476112229-738
15thCeará272451272324-138
16thcoritiba252474132639-1335
17thcuiabá252467111623-735
18thHawaii232465132337-1432
19thAtlético-GO222457122336-1331
20thYouth172338121837-1925

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See more at: Brazilian Championship.

