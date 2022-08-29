Corinthians maintains position and could approach the leadership if Red Bull Bragantino wins

Corinthians did not enter the field, but their situation in the Campeonato Brasileiro table was impacted by the weekend’s games. It is worth remembering that Vítor Pereira’s team enters the field this Monday, in a duel against Red Bull Bragantino, for the 24th round.
Despite not having changed its position, Corinthians took it saw competitors Palmeiras and Fluminense draw 1-1 at Maracanã. With that, if they win on Monday, Corinthians rises to third position and reduces its distance to the leader from ten to eight points.
Flamengo, which completes the G4, was the only direct competitor to Corinthians to score three points in this 24th round. The team from Rio beat Botafogo 1-0, in Engenhão, and rose to 43 points, seven behind leader Palmeiras – see full table below.
Looking down, another direct competitor from Corinthians left points along the way in this weekend’s round. Athletico Paranaense visited Ceará and ended up in a 0-0 draw. With that, the red-black team equals Corinthians in 39 points, but is behind by the advantage of Timão of three goals of balance.
See the games of the 24th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Games on 08/27/2022
- 16:30 – Coritiba 1 x 0 Avai
- 16:30 – Goiás 2 x 1 Atlético-GO
- 19:00 – Fluminense 1 x 1 Palmeiras
- 19h00 – Ceará 0 x 0 Athletico-PR
Games on 08/28/2022
- 16h00 – América-MG 1 x 1 Atlético-MG
- 16:00 – São Paulo 0 x 1 Fortaleza
- 18:00 – Botafogo 0 x 1 Flamengo
- 18:00 – Cuiabá 0 x 0 Santos
Games on 08/29/2022
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|palm trees
|50
|24
|14
|8
|two
|39
|16
|23
|69
|2nd
|Flamengo
|43
|24
|13
|4
|7
|39
|20
|19
|60
|3rd
|Fluminense
|42
|24
|12
|6
|6
|38
|28
|10
|58
|4th
|Corinthians
|39
|23
|11
|6
|6
|26
|22
|4
|57
|5th
|Atletico-PR
|39
|24
|11
|6
|7
|29
|28
|1
|54
|6th
|International
|39
|23
|10
|9
|4
|34
|23
|11
|57
|7th
|Atlético-MG
|36
|24
|9
|9
|6
|31
|28
|3
|50
|8th
|saints
|34
|24
|8
|10
|6
|27
|20
|7
|47
|9th
|America-MG
|32
|24
|9
|5
|10
|20
|25
|-5
|44
|10th
|Goiás
|32
|24
|8
|8
|8
|26
|30
|-4
|44
|11th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|31
|23
|8
|7
|8
|33
|29
|4
|45
|12th
|Strength
|30
|24
|8
|6
|10
|22
|23
|-1
|42
|13th
|Sao Paulo
|29
|24
|6
|11
|7
|31
|29
|two
|40
|14th
|Botafogo
|27
|24
|7
|6
|11
|22
|29
|-7
|38
|15th
|Ceará
|27
|24
|5
|12
|7
|23
|24
|-1
|38
|16th
|coritiba
|25
|24
|7
|4
|13
|26
|39
|-13
|35
|17th
|cuiabá
|25
|24
|6
|7
|11
|16
|23
|-7
|35
|18th
|Hawaii
|23
|24
|6
|5
|13
|23
|37
|-14
|32
|19th
|Atlético-GO
|22
|24
|5
|7
|12
|23
|36
|-13
|31
|20th
|Youth
|17
|23
|3
|8
|12
|18
|37
|-19
|25
See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
See more at: Brazilian Championship.