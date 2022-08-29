Corinthians welcomes Red Bull Bragantino in search of getting closer to the leadership of the Brazilian

This Monday, Corinthians has an important mission in the quest to get closer to the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. At 21:30, Timão welcomes Red Bull Bragantino at Neo Química Arena, for the 24th round of the national competition.

For the duel, Vítor Pereira’s men are already aware of their situation in the table. If the Bragança Paulista team wins, the team reduces its distance to the leader Palmeiras from 11 to eight points – the rival has already played in this round and drew 1-1 with Fluminense.

In its last appearance, Corinthians drew 2-2 with the same Fluminense. Already for the Brasileirão, the last duel of Corinthians was against Fortaleza, and ended in the setback by 1 to 0 of the alvinegro team.

O My Helm separated all the important information about this Monday’s duel. Check it out below!

Escalation

With more days available for rest between matches, coach Vítor Pereira should reduce the traditional changes of his rotation in the lineups. The measure was quite common in the first games of the Brazilian Championship.

A possible lineup for the duel has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos (Piton); Fausto, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Adson (Gustavo Silva), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Arbitration

The referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio is in charge of this Monday’s match. In the flags, the paulista has the help of Cristhian Passos Sorence and Luanderson Lima dos Santos. VAR is the responsibility of Thiago Duarte Peixoto.

Streaming

This Monday, only one channel broadcasts Corinthians’ duel against Red Bull Bragantino. The exclusivity of the images is the responsibility of the PremiereGrupo Globo’s pay per view service.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 29 Aug,

Mon, 21:30 Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 04 Sep,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians x Internacional

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 11 Sep,

Sun, 4:00 pm Sao Paulo vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 15 Sep,

Thu, 20:00 Corinthians vs Fluminense

Broadcast: Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 18 Sep,

Sun, 18:00 America-MG vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 28 Sep,

Wed, 19:00 Corinthians vs Atletico GO

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 01 Oct,

Sat, 21:00 Corinthians vs Cuiabá

Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv Brazilian 04 Oct,

Tue, 21:30 Youth x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 08 Oct,

Sat, 21:00 Corinthians vs Athletico PR

Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv Brazilian 16 Oct,

Sun, 4:00 pm Goiás x Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Red Bull Bragantino.