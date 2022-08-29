Cracks glass and Sampa Sky viewpoint deck is banned

A glass plate installed on the floor of one of the viewpoints of Sampa Sky, located in downtown São Paulo, cracked and scared visitors to the space, located approximately 150 meters high.

One of the two decks was closed for maintenance, but the attraction remains in operation, receiving visitors in the area that did not suffer from problems, according to the company.

The images of the cracked video went viral after the visitor Ketany Santos registered the problem.

In the publication, she shows how the place was before and after the problem.

It is possible to see that the entire length of one of the glass plates was damaged.

In the video, people express concern about the state of the coating. “Don’t step there,” says one person.

According to Sampa Sky, “the first layer of glass on one of the decks cracked for an adverse reason”.

The company emphasizes that the damage did not put the public at risk: “There are 4 layers of 10 mm glass and 3 layers of structural PVB”, it says, in a note.

“We clarify that this fact does not pose any danger to our visitors — as we have all the reinforcement in the structure. This surface layer is already being changed and we will have this second deck again in the coming days.”

“Be sure that our priority will always be everyone’s safety, so that everyone can enjoy the space, the experience and the best view of the city of São Paulo”, concludes the company.

Opened in August 2021, the Sampa Sky viewpoint is located in the Mirante do Vale building. For 48 years, the skyscraper was the largest in Brazil, at 170 meters high. Today it continues to occupy the position of largest in the capital. The project was made by Waldomiro Zarzur and Aron Kogan.