Cruzeiro defines related and fans react with absence: ‘Reinforcement’

After beating Náutico 4-0, Cruzeiro aims for three more points in the 27th round of Serie B. This Tuesday (30), at 7pm, away from home, the celestial team faces Sampaio Corrêa, a duel that promises to be quite difficult. Thus, on the eve of the match, the group of related that will disembark in Maranhão was disclosed by the club and an absence drew attention.

Out of the game against Timbu, Chay, who served a suspension, was left out of the list. Unable to convince on the field since he arrived at Cruzeiro, the midfielder will have a lot of work to win the trust of the crowd, who reacted after the player was out of the relationship. Thus, there were requests for the immediate return of the player to Botafogo.

In addition to Chay, Marquinhos Cipriano was also not present among those listed. Although Martín Varini, Pezzolano’s assistant, has promised a chance for the athlete, the opportunity will remain for the sequel to Serie B.

“He is a great player, he will surely make the debut he wants so much. We always think about the best for the team and there will be opportunities for everyone.”highlighted.

See below the messages involving the absences of Chay and Cipriano among those related to Cruzeiro.

Cipriano came to the volleyball or swimming team? — Messi from the tips (@leozin_messi) August 29, 2022

without Chay dnv ? enjoy — Tom Holl🅰️nd ᶜᵉᶜ (@safezeiro) August 29, 2022

Without the CHAY ? Happiness — Leo Teixeira ᶜᵉᶜ-ᶠᵉⁿᵒᵐᵉⁿᵃˡ (@leoteixeira333) August 29, 2022

I didn’t see Chay thanks dad — Thiago (@Thiago57230481) August 29, 2022

No Chay, I LIKE IT — Mp ᶜᵉᶜ 🇺🇾 (57/62) (@Mp16_14) August 29, 2022

What happened to Cyprian??? —ruan (@sartti04) August 29, 2022

I can’t see the chay 😍 — w 🅰️ gner ᶜᵉᶜ🦊 (@wagner_fons) August 29, 2022

Thanks Dad

I didn’t see the Chay cruise — gustavo (@lamartinegu) August 29, 2022

After confirming access, let’s put Cipriano to play my cumpadi, to see if it’s good for next year. — Jhonathan Silva 🦇🦊 (@JhSilva1991) August 29, 2022

Poor Ciprianocruzeiro didn’t debut until today — g🅰️bs 🦋 (@qrqgabs) August 29, 2022

Cipriano went to the volleyball team ??? — Rickzada 🇮🇹 (@JaimeHe00321197) August 29, 2022

no chay, let’s hit cruise dnv — bella (@tuitabella) August 29, 2022

Cipriano was hired for what cruise? It never enters and it still started to be cut — M🅰️theus Rezende ᶜᵉᶜ (@Matheus03557777) August 29, 2022

Can you send Chay cruise back to Botafire — gb (@cruzeirl) August 29, 2022

Chay out to see if Cruz stops pretending to play and starts bleeding on the field. — Breno Julio (@brenojulio_) August 29, 2022