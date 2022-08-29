Cruzeiro defines related and fans react with absence: ‘Reinforcement’

Cruzeiro defined related to face Sampaio Corrêa.

Credit: Gustavo Aleixo – Cruzeiro

After beating Náutico 4-0, Cruzeiro aims for three more points in the 27th round of Serie B. This Tuesday (30), at 7pm, away from home, the celestial team faces Sampaio Corrêa, a duel that promises to be quite difficult. Thus, on the eve of the match, the group of related that will disembark in Maranhão was disclosed by the club and an absence drew attention.

Out of the game against Timbu, Chay, who served a suspension, was left out of the list. Unable to convince on the field since he arrived at Cruzeiro, the midfielder will have a lot of work to win the trust of the crowd, who reacted after the player was out of the relationship. Thus, there were requests for the immediate return of the player to Botafogo.

In addition to Chay, Marquinhos Cipriano was also not present among those listed. Although Martín Varini, Pezzolano’s assistant, has promised a chance for the athlete, the opportunity will remain for the sequel to Serie B.

“He is a great player, he will surely make the debut he wants so much. We always think about the best for the team and there will be opportunities for everyone.”highlighted.

See below the messages involving the absences of Chay and Cipriano among those related to Cruzeiro.

