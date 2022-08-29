Cssio and Gustavo Mosquito project sequence of Corinthians matches in the Brazilian

This Monday, Corinthians finds another challenge in the fight for the first places in the Brazilian Championship. At 21:30, Timão welcomes Red Bull Bragantino at Neo Química Arena, for the 24th round of the national competition.

On the eve of the match, right after training, Corinthians used its official channels to bring the expectations of two players to the duel. Gustavo Mosquito and Cássio highlighted the importance of a victory against the team from Bragança Paulista.

“We certainly need to rehabilitate ourselves. A victory is important to shorten the advantage, isolate ourselves in the G4 and continue. We have two matches at home, we need to play a great game, in search of victory”, said Cássio, to the Corinthians TV.

“We know the importance of these games, we need to focus on the Brazilian. We are at the top, we need to fight at the top. With the fundamental support of the fans, play great games, seek points at home and finish the season very well, seeking the title in the Copa do Brasil and also in the Brazilian”, added the striker.

Gustavo Mosquito and Cássio are two of Corinthians’ likely starters for this Monday’s duel. In the next round, Corinthians welcomes Internacional, also at Neo Química Arena, at 4pm next Sunday.

