Daniel Cady appears in the kitchen of the mansion with twins with Ivete

Daniel Cady delighted to show his twin daughters with Ivete Sangalo in the kitchen

the nutritionist Daniel Cadyhusband of the singer Ivete Sangalo, came at a very fun time especially with the daughters. He and the artist are proud parents of three children, a boy and two girls. The couple’s firstborn is Marcelo, who is 12 years old. The youngest of the family are the twins Marina and Helena, four years old.

While Marcelo is already showing signs that he can follow an artistic path, the little ones tend to appear more with their dad. The teenager is passionate about music and even at a very young age, he is part of Veveta’s official band. He often appears alongside his mother in performances, both in and out of the country.

Marina and Helena are best preserved from public appearances. Even so, from time to time they appear on their parents’ social media, lavishing cuteness or making them laugh! This is because the girls do not deny that they are the daughters of one of the main artists in Brazil and that they inherited all the charisma of their famous mother.

This Sunday (28), the little ones came up with their father and got their hands dirty! It turns out that Daniel Cady uses her social networks to share both her professional projects and family moments. This time, nutri brought both things together in a single post.

In the kitchen of his mansion, he appeared accompanied by Helena. Together they taught a delicious recipe for a different banana cake. Closely linked to a healthy lifestyle and good nutrition, the candy is made with more natural ingredients and even includes the use of edible essential oils!

Dad explains the list of ingredients, while the little helper pours the items into the blender. “Speak my people!! Run there’s a new recipe on the channel! This time the special guest is my blonde Helena. We are going to teach you the recipe for a very yummy cake that is super nutritious that is a big hit here at home. Try it, I doubt you won’t like it!”, wrote the nutritionist.

Only at the end of the video and when the cake is out of the oven, Marina appears! “This is mine”, says the girl, while her sister and father cut a piece of candy. Fans of Daniel Cady and Ivete Sangalo soon filled the comment register. “What beautiful people!”, admired a follower. Another praised: “How cute!”. And yet another compared: “These girls are just like their mother, copies!”.

