Danilo comments on Corinthians victory for the U-20 and praises the Corinthians defender

Corinthians, this Sunday afternoon, started with the right foot the search to reach the final of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. The boys from the Corinthian base beat Flamengo by 1 to 0, leaving in front of the confrontation. After the match, coach Danilo talked about the duel and the Corinthians defense duo.

“We know that the Flamengo team is a great team, the competition numbers show that. But I think we should play the same way we are playing, the same positioning. I think at the beginning we missed a three-ball back there, and the team ended up losing a little psychologically“, began the commander in a press conference at Arena Barueri.

“I even charged at halftime, that you have to keep your head on straight. If I made a mistake here, on the next move I can’t make a mistake. Keeping this in play is important. But I think in general, it was a game in which they had opportunities, we had them too and we were happy in the goal”, he continued.

The goal of the alvinegra team was scored by defender Murilo. The player forms a pair of defenders with João Pedro, who has been chosen by Danilo as team starters. The coach commented on the two athletes, showed charge and praised their defenders.

“Very well. I think we’ve been playing together for a while now. They are two great players and have a promising future ahead of them. The dead ball is a strong point of ours, there is Murilo who attacks this ball very well“, said the technician.

“I charge them a lot that we need to score more goals from set pieces. THE quality that we in the batters and they who attack the ball, have to score a direct goal. So we’ve been demanding and thank God today the goal was scored”, he concluded.

The return match of the Brasileirão Sub-20 semifinal is scheduled for next Sunday, under the command of Flamengo. Before the decisive duel, Timão enters the field for Paulistão of the category. The opponent will be Santos, at 3 pm, on Wednesday, at Fazendinha.

