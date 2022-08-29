Datena gets angry with technical failure and argues with production during the program ‘Brasil Urgente’

Presenter José Luiz Datena is irritated by the production of his program after a technical failure Photo: Christina Rufatto/Estadão

A technical glitch occurred while the program was running Brazil Urgentgives TV Bandeiranteswhich angered the show’s host, José Luiz Datena. Last Friday, the 26th, the journalist discussed with the production of the weekly at the station’s studios and had its audio leaked.

After presenting one of the articles on the program, an advertising content went on the air, however, a technical failure caused the ad to be interrupted and the presenter cut. Audio from the angry communicator was leaked to live viewers.

“My friend, let me see how the weather is there… No. Dude! It was with me here!” Datena said, unaware that he was being heard by the audience. Following, the presenter discusses impatiently with the production of his program pointing out the mistake made.

“Merchandising came out without sound. Nobody tells me anything here. I just wanted to know what happened. Without sound it’s no use because you can’t dub anyone. Instead of us stopping playing, let’s do the serious thing, otherwise everything goes wrong. Okay? We can do it light, just fine, but let’s pay more attention, otherwise it disturbs the viewer, please. That’s because we’ve been training for 20 years”, said the presenter, visibly irritated.

Recently José Luiz Datena starred in another controversy. The presenter received a message on his cell phone containing electoral material from a candidate. Live, the communicator said he was surprised by the content and said he would not make political propaganda of the person in question. Datena did not disclose the name of the sender of the message.