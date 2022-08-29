Datena rips off his suit and appears as no one could have imagined; rare

Outside the Band, Datena made an appearance far from formalism and left everyone in shock

Anchor of ‘Brasil Urgente’, Datena won the space it deserves in Brazilian journalism for the excellent work done so far. In Band’s police journalistic, the presenter always appears with a serious posture in front of the cameras and wearing a suit and tie.

However, when he is away from the activities at the Saad family station, there is a side of the presenter that only the most intimate know and that ended up being exposed by the communicator himself on social networks.

It turns out that on Sunday (28), Datena appeared as no one could have imagined in a photo posted on her Instagram profile. At the time, the veteran appears wearing a more casual look and even wearing sunglasses, in addition to showing a tattoo on his arm that few knew he had.

“Good sunday! With God and health!”, wrote the anchor of the Band in the caption of the record that won a shower of praise from fans and friends, including the presenter’s daughter, Letícia. “Man, style is like this: you either have it or you don’t”, said the young woman, approving the outfit worn by her father.

Besides her, many people also left their messages. “Destroyed my stylish friend!”, “I like Datena. some.

