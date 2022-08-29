Debate at Band: Janones and Salles argue and almost fight backstage – Politica

Abhishek Pratap 25 seconds ago News Comments Off on Debate at Band: Janones and Salles argue and almost fight backstage – Politica 0 Views

Bandeirantes TV Lounge
Andr Janones (Avante) discusses with former minister Ricardo Salles (PL) during a debate on TV Bandeirantes (photo: reproduction)

A bitter discussion between Bolsonarista and former Minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles (PL) and federal deputy Andr Janones (Avante), supporter of former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), in the lounge of TV Bandeirantes, where the the first presidential debate of the 2022 elections, needed security intervention to avoid further confusion.

According to journalists who were at the scene, the argument started when Lula mentioned the drop in deforestation in his government, which angered Ricardo Salles. The ex-minister began to contest the statement shouting. In the video, Salles shouts a “splitter” to Janones, for an alleged accusation of the practice of cracking. After that, someone shouts that “the dirty talking about the badly washed”.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Sampa Sky viewpoint glass cracks 150 meters high; place was banned

Influencer Renata Tellers walks inside Sampa Sky, a reinforced glass box that juts out beyond …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved