Debate at Band: Janones and Salles argue and almost fight backstage – Politica

Andr Janones (Avante) discusses with former minister Ricardo Salles (PL) during a debate on TV Bandeirantes (photo: reproduction)

A bitter discussion between Bolsonarista and former Minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles (PL) and federal deputy Andr Janones (Avante), supporter of former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), in the lounge of TV Bandeirantes, where the the first presidential debate of the 2022 elections, needed security intervention to avoid further confusion.

There was almost a fight now in the Band lounge. Bolsonarista Ricardo Salles and Lula Andr Janones got excited and needed to be separated by security. Confusion began when Lula cited a drop in deforestation in his government and Salles shouted at it. #OGlobonasEleicoes pic.twitter.com/lf8moOOvKV %u2014 Bernardo Mello Franco (@BernardoMF) August 29, 2022

According to journalists who were at the scene, the argument started when Lula mentioned the drop in deforestation in his government, which angered Ricardo Salles. The ex-minister began to contest the statement shouting. In the video, Salles shouts a “splitter” to Janones, for an alleged accusation of the practice of cracking. After that, someone shouts that “the dirty talking about the badly washed”.