Debate in the Band: Why Lula didn’t retaliate against Bolsonaro on the subject of corruption

The stance of former President Lula (PT) of not refuting the corruption accusations of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the debate of the TV Bandlast Sunday 28, was a decision taken by the campaign leadership as a strategy for the confrontation.

Capital Letter found that the instruction to the PT was to be ‘lukewarm’, as a direct clash with the former captain on the subject could put the former president at a disadvantage.

In the debate, Bolsonaro said that Lula’s government was the most corrupt in history and mentioned, several times, that the PT is an ex-convict. “His government was marked by ‘kleptocracy’, that is, a government based on theft”, the former captain declared. “And this robbery was to gain support within Parliament.”

Lula, on the other hand, chose to defend his legacy and the social achievements of the PT governments.

“It is important to consider that each candidate has a purpose in the debate. President Lula’s purpose was to remain in the leadership and not lose support”, evaluated the national president of the PSOL, Juliano Medeiros. “And I think he was successful in that.” Internally, the campaign will assess whether PT should maintain its conduct in future debates.

The advantage Bolsonaro had on the corruption issue was lost minutes later when the president attacked journalist Vera Magalhães and MDB candidate Simone Tebet. Datafolha poll showed that the former captain was the biggest loser in the debate for undecided voters. The best evaluated was precisely the emedebista.

“Bolsonaro’s stance made it very difficult for him to gain ground because of this truculence,” Medeiros said. “He was pretty bad for the purposes he had, which was to somehow lessen the rejection.”

Before the debate, the PT planned to focus communication on social networks on the lies that the president would speak during the confrontation. However, the party will exploit “Bolsonaro’s contempt for women”.

“This is the topic to be worked on in the debate”, revealed a source in a reserved character.