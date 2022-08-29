debate memes and gaffes

The first debate between the candidates for president of the Republic yielded gaffes and memes: irony about a trip to Paris, a woman who turns into a jaguar, a woman who cleans the house and a millionaire “common citizen”. Promoted by UOLFolha de S.Paulo, Band and TV Cultura, the debate had the participation of the best placed candidates in the polls.

In a speech addressed to Ciro Gomes (PTB), former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) mocked the competitor’s trip to Paris after the first round of the 2018 elections. “I hope that Ciro in these elections does not go to Paris. I hope Ciro stays here in Brazil, and that we sit down to talk,” Lula said.

The PT member made reference to Ciro Gomes going to France after being left out of the second round. The mention of Lula made “Paris” go to the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Candidate Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) said that she “turns a jaguar” when rebutting President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) attack against journalist Vera Magalhães. When commenting on a question about vaccination, the president used all his time to disqualify the journalist.

“In my state, there are women who turn into jaguars. I am one of them. I do not accept this type of behavior and cursing,” said Soraya, a senator for Mato Grosso do Sul, the state where the soap opera Pantanal takes place. One of the main characters, Juma Marruá, becomes a jaguar.

“I’m very calm. It’s just that, when I see what happened now with Vera [Magalhães], I get extremely upset. When men are chutchucas with other men, but they come at us being tigers, I get extremely annoyed. Then I get angry,” declared the União Brasil candidate, in a tone of indignation.

The quote is also reminiscent of a recent episode in which Bolsonaro was called a “tchutchuca do centrão” by a youtuber.

Simone Tebet (MDB) slipped into words at the end of a speech in defense of women: “We need a woman to clean the house”. The phrase is considered sexist for attributing housework to women.

On social media, candidate Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) became a meme for presenting himself as “a citizen like you”. D’Ávila declared the greatest wealth among the presidential candidates: R$ 24.6 million. “I’d like to introduce myself. I’m Felipe, a citizen like you, who lives from work, from entrepreneurship, owns the business, doesn’t live off politics, doesn’t live off the government.”

D’Ávila was also the target of a post that went viral on Twitter, with the candidate’s eyes wide in the debate: “At midnight I will privatize your soul”