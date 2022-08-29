Débora Duarte exposes Lima Duarte’s situation with famous: “Ligação”

Débora Duarte reveals what no one expected and exposes Lima Duarte’s family link with famous

recently the actress Deborah Duarte, 72 years old, she was one of the guests on the program “Faustão na Band” and, during her participation, she told an unusual story for the vast majority of viewers tuned in to the attraction.

For those who don’t know, the actress Débora Duarteis considered daughter of the veteran Lima Duarte, 92 years old. The veteran is considered one of the most consecrated stars of Brazilian television.

Lima Duarte married the mother of Débora Duarte when she was still very small, just two years old. “Listen, Faustão, it is true what he [Lima Duarte] told me? That his mother, Dona Cotinha, delivered her father? But how small is this world!”, asked the actress to the presenter.

Even more surprising, even to the surprise of the Débora Duartewho knew the story but wanted confirmation directly from the source, heard faustão confirm that, in fact, the mother of Lima Duartehis grandmother, was a midwife and delivered the presenter’s father.

“I was already friends with Lima, and I already knew the story because my grandmother and grandfather already told him that. The connection is strong with the family, really cool!”, added the presenter faustão during the revealing participation of Débora Duarte on the stage.

PERSONAL LIFE OF THE ACTRESS

Débora Duarte was born on January 2, 1950. Known as the daughter of consideration Lima Duarte, in fact, she is the blood daughter of American musician Douglas Duke. Her mother, actress Marisa Sanches, married Lima Duarte when she was two.

Débora Duarte she has been married three times, has two daughters, both of whom are actresses, Daniela and Paloma Duarte. The veteran is already the grandmother of three grandchildren.