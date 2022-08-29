“Different”, statement given by Chitãozinho surprises public

Chitãozinho and Xororó gave a strong statement that left the public surprised about their relationship

Chitãozinho and Xororó are one of the most traditional duos in the sertanejo world, considered precursors of the genre in Brazil, they faced several dilemmas to achieve stardom and even after their success, they had some problems. In a recent interview with André Piunti’s podcast, the duo talked about intimacy and whether they had ever thought about separating.

The question was raised by the presenter himself, who was direct and questioned if at some point, both had the desire to break with the musical partnership. Chitãozinho and Xororó were sincere and answered “no”: “We always supported each other, we were practically born together, I am only two years older. Our whole life was together and we respect that a lot”, said Chitãozinho.

At another point, the sertanejo’s statement provoked surprise: “We are very different in behavior, but we respect the other’s side, so I don’t invade his particularity and he doesn’t invade mine”. Xororó concluded by saying: “We learned from a very early age, my space ends when someone else’s begins”, said Sandy’s father.

In another moment, Xororó said that they had already gone up on stage fighting, however, the music always ends up uniting them: “When the show starts, forget it, it seems like an entity even if it’s there”, completed Chitãozinho.

