Discover the meaning of an optical illusion from 900 years ago

If you are enchanted by the numerous optical illusion challenges that have spread across social media, know that this is not something new. There are works of art that use illusion long before the internet or even long before any kind of more advanced technology. There are records of historical pieces that are more than 2,000 years old.

Are you able to solve this super old optical illusion?

A very old optical illusion, dating back 900 years ago, can be found in the Airavatesvar Temple in Tamil Nadu, India. It is a Hindu site that features the representation of a somewhat eccentric animal.

Some people look at the sculpture and see an elephant, while others perceive the existence of an ox. After all, what do you see in this optical illusion Historical and very intriguing.

What is the meaning of the Hindu temple illusion?

It is worth mentioning that this Hindu temple in question is full of well-crafted animal sculptures. One of his 900-year-old ornaments shows two animals joined together with what appears to be a single head. In reality, there are two heads, but most people only see one at first. Which animal did you see: an ox or an elephant?

In fact, the purpose of the sculpture is exactly to represent the two animals. Understand the symbology of each of them for the culture of the region:

Elephant : represents the sacred animal Airavat, linked to King Indra;

Ox: the ox is a sacred animal and represents Nandi, who is related to the god Shiva.

The figure represents exactly the union of these two powers, transforming the duality into just one. So, if you got confused when appreciating this beautiful optical illusionknow that it is purposefully confusing and one of the rare arts that tell the story of humanity.