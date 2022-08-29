Discover the most detailed photo of the Moon: it has 174 MP and took 2 years to make

The most detailed photo of the Moon exists – and it’s impressive. The image is 174 megapixels and took two years to complete by American astrophotographers Andrew McCarthy and Connor Matherne.

In the photograph, you can see the colors, textures, craters and brightness of Earth’s only natural satellite in detail.

McCarthy and Matherne named the image after “The Hunt for Artemis” (something like Hunt for Artemis, in the literal translation), in honor of the Artemis 1 mission, which takes off towards the Moon on Monday (29).

See the most detailed photo ever taken of the Moon

“The color in this image is real, but presented with increased saturation,” McCarthy explained. in post from reddit. “That’s why it’s easily visible to our eyes.”

According to him, the reddish tones demonstrate areas rich in iron and feldspar (aluminum silicate composed of calcium, potassium, sodium and, sometimes, silicon). The bluish areas are points where the regolith is rich in titanium.

“These are the most ridiculously detailed lunar images we could ever create,” said the photographer. He specializes in photographic detail and Matherne in spatial colors.

Focus on the process

The photographers met through social media and decided together to capture a comprehensive view of the Moon. From Arizona, McCarthy took more than 200,000 photographs of the star, while Matherne took another 500 from Louisiana.

“Andrew focused on the details, while I focused on the colors,” Matherne told NPR. “This allowed us to see the full moon.” In order not to miss any details, the duo used the photo stacking technique. After nine months, they arrived at the final image.