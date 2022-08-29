Diva confesses Donatela’s whereabouts to Zé Bob

In the next chapters of Globo’s A Favorita, Zé Bob will have Diva as a witness to Romildo’s crimes. The two will talk about the man’s passion for Donatela and she will reveal the whole truth about the woman. The journalist will be discredited with the confession.

“I need to bury Donatela inside me to move on with my life, you know?”, asks Zé Bob. “What do you mean about Donatela is that you love her to this day?”, he will ask. “Do not get me wrong. I don’t want to talk about it. Every time I remember that Donatela died, it’s a piece of me that dies”, he will reveal. “Donatela did not die. She’s alive. She is as alive as you and I are,” the woman will confess. “Which? I’m not understanding. I went to her funeral!” he will ask. “Calm down, listen to me!”, will ask the woman, but she will not be heard by the journalist.

“I had just served my sentence, I was going to leave. Donatela left in my place!”, she will scream. “You don’t understand, Diva! I went to her funeral!” the exasperated man retorts. “It wasn’t her body! It was someone else. It was a prey that had died of pneumonia the day before,” he will say.

