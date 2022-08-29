Do you want to live longer? Check if these 5 habits are in your daily life

The secret to living longer and better goes through the habits that the individual maintains throughout life. Doing physical activities frequently and following a balanced diet are just a few examples of attitudes necessary to achieve healthy aging.

“The habits and choices made today will determine our quality of life in the future”, explains geriatrician Thiago Póvoa, who works in the Federal District.

The doctor adds that the health of the body is also built by the relationships developed within the family and social context. “Having friends and participating in social activities is important for quality of life, as it keeps the brain active, exercising its natural abilities”, he points out.

The specialist in longevity and healthy aging listed 5 habits to be followed by those who want to live longer and better:

1. exercise

According to geriatricians, any type of physical activity serves to keep the body functioning well. If you are sedentary, it indicates that starting with 30 minutes a day is enough to improve your life.

“Choose a pleasurable physical activity, according to your taste. Over time, you will advance and feel the desire to seek new challenges”, says Thiago Póvoa.

2. Consume healthy foods

Knowing which foods are good for the body is another important point to achieve quality of life. A balanced food routine, with the necessary nutrients, is one way to ensure more health. According to the doctor, regular water intake should also be observed because hydration is essential.

3. Keep your brain active

To age well, it is also important to maintain an active intellectual life and to know how to enjoy free time. Reading, learning, hobbies and other leisure activities can rest the body, rest and stimulate the brain.

4. Cultivate relationships

The geriatrician highlights that the company of family and friends is very important for people’s health. Relationship circles improve everyday life, especially for people who have already withdrawn from the job market.

5. Resist addictions

Quitting unhealthy habits – such as smoking and drinking alcohol – are crucial to having a longer life. “The individual must become aware of the responsibility he must have with his own body”, says the doctor. With this awareness, everyday choices will lead to a healthier lifestyle.

