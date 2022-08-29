Does PicPay credit card have an annual fee?

The PicPay credit card allows all services and transactions to be made online, through the application. Know more.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

The PicPay credit card, also called PicPay Card, belongs to the Brazilian fintech PicPay. In general, all services and transactions are done online, through the application. The credit function has cashback, and customers receive 5% of the money spent on purchases back. However, in the face of so many advantages, does the card have an annual fee? Find out below.

How does the PicPay credit card work?

In short, the PicPay credit card has debit and credit function. It has a physical and virtual version, with the Mastercard brand. The product also has contactless technology, which makes it possible to make payments by approximation. Therefore, it is not necessary to insert the card in the machine.

Another great advantage is that the card is international, although it is necessary to call the Customer Service to activate the Travel Notice. The same gives more security in purchases. There is also the advantage of making purchases on national and foreign sites with the digital card.

After all, does it have fees and annuity?

O PicPay credit card has no annual fee, monthly fee, issuance and reissue of the card. However, some services are chargeable. An example of this is that, in the debit function, R$ 6.90 is charged from the second withdrawal of money. Meanwhile, in the credit modality, the withdrawal amount is R$ 9.90.

In addition, interest is charged. To withdraw the money on credit, in international territories, it is necessary to pay R$ 20. On the other hand, the fee for payment of slips with the PicPay credit card is 2.99% on top of the payment amount. For payment in installments of slips, there is a charge of 2.99% on the value of the slip, plus 3.69% on the value of each installment.

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

If the customer is unable to pay the full amount of the invoice for the PicPay credit card, it enters the card revolving. In this case the PicPay Card charges In this situation, the PicPay Card charges the IOF of 6.38% on the installment of the user’s invoice.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.