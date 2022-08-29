Does PIS 2022 already have a forecast? Payment of up to BRL 1,212 is RELEASED TODAY (29/08); see who gets

Workers who are entitled to PIS (Social Integration Program) You can now withdraw the amounts for the base year 2020.

THE Federal Savings Bank passed on the amounts of the salary bonus at the beginning of this year, in a delayed way. That’s because program payments were suspended by the government during the Covid-19 pandemic, to help the country’s economy.

Who is entitled to receive PIS?

receive the values ​​of PIS this year, workers who performed formal activities, in 2020, in the private sector.

According to the Ministry of Labor, around 400,000 Brazilian workers have not yet redeemed the amounts from their accounts. Deposits started in February and ended in March. However, beneficiaries will be able to withdraw the amounts until December 29.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 are workers who:

First, they received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

Finally, they have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

PIS Table 2022

THE PIS 2022 table defines the value of PIS 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

Query PIS 2022

According to official information from the Federal Government, the PIS consultation can be done through the apps:

Digital Work Portfolio;

Cashier Worker;

Box Has.

It is worth noting that the PIS numberalso called NIT (Worker Registration Number), it is essential for the beneficiary to receive PIS.

to know what the PIS number, just consult the website of the National Register of Social Information (CNIS).

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

For those who receive PIS (private company worker)

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For those who receive the Pasep (public servant)

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).