According to the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, the release of Auxílio Brasil loan contracts should take place in September.

The Auxílio Brasil loan must be offered by around 17 financial institutions. In short, they have already been approved by the Ministry of Citizenship because they are suitable for this type of service. The loan discount will occur automatically on the salary or benefit payroll. So, when will the benefit be available? Find out below.

Does the Auxílio Brasil consignment have a date to start being released?

While 17 institutions are interested in making the Auxílio Brasil loan available, some institutions have already stated that they are not interested in the payroll loan. According to the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, the release of Auxílio Brasil loan contracts should take place in September.

The decree that regulates the release of the credit line has already been published. And now, the folder must define all the complementary rules for the beginning of the operation. Upon obtaining the credit, the beneficiary allows the Union to deduct the amount of the installment every month until the agreed amount is settled.

According to Law No. 14,431, beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil will be able to commit up to 40% of the benefit, as from the contracting of the payroll loan.

The limit exists to avoid over-indebtedness. In this way, it is avoided that the family in a situation of social vulnerability is left without a minimum income. As a result, they would not have the financial resources to pay for their basic needs, such as food and energy.

Furthermore, in addition to the families that receive Auxílio Brasil, and those that already had access to payroll-deductible credit, people who receive the BPC also gain access to the loan.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

Image: rafapress/shutterstock.com