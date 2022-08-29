Doing this will make it easier to pay off your mortgage.

The interest rate is at 13.75% per year, the 12th consecutive rise. As a result, real estate financing became more expensive.

Many Brazilians are able to buy their property through real estate financing. With this, in every month they must pay the installments, which come to commit up to 30% of the income. With high inflation, keeping your accounts up to date is getting more and more complicated.

According to Serasa, 66.6 million Brazilians are in arrears. The expenses that most generate default are credit card, basic bills, and real estate financing. High inflation and food and fuel prices are among the reasons for Brazilians’ indebtedness.

The interest rate, for example, is at 13.75% per year, being the 12th consecutive increase. With that, the Real estate financing became more expensive. Those who fail to pay the installments, need to pay the fines and may even lose the property. Therefore, it is essential to keep paying. So, check out the tips from Startup Felí’s Co-Founder, Fernanda Machado, to pay off your debt.

3 tips for paying off your mortgage loan

In short, the amortization of installments is Fernanda Machado’s first tip. With this strategy, the customer advances the payment of one or more months. In this way, there is a reduction in the years of real estate financing, and this generates a reduction in the installment rate.

Another tip is to use the FGTS to negotiate the payment of up to 80% of 12 installments in arrears, consecutive or not, of the real estate financing. In short, this possibility came into effect through an MP approved in May, which is available until December 2022. However, the MP is only valid for properties valued at up to R$ 1.5 million.

Finally, Machado’s last tip is the Home Equity loan. The same has low rates, as it uses the property as collateral. In this way, the client can borrow from R$ 50 thousand up to 50% of the value of the property.

