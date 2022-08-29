Dollar bills multiply and can reduce travel expenses by up to 10%

Having a dollar account may still seem, in most people’s minds, to be just for investors who have a lot of money to spend. But the reality is no longer quite like this — and the average citizen already has at least four low-cost or even free options to operate their resources in US currency.

The advantages are the conversion of the exchange rate according to the commercial dollar table instead of tourism and the reduction of the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF): in the dollar account, the rate is 1.1% on payments made with a credit card. debit, against 6.38% in payments made abroad with credit cards issued in Brazil.

One of the pioneers in the area, Wise launched its global account in 2016. The proposal was to simplify the way of transferring money abroad and making payments in other countries. Today, Wise’s global account supports 55 currencies. “Brazil was the biggest launch case in the world”, says Pedro Barreiro, Wise expansion leader.

For the executive, the increase in the supply of dollar accounts is due to the resumption of international travel. “Brazilians travel a lot and look for the most advantageous options, whether shopping in a neighboring country or having a baby shower in New York.”

Later, between 2019 and 2020, multiple-service bank C6 Bank and startup Nomad entered the field with global account solutions. C6 has integrated the resource into a set that now includes 60 financial products in its mobile application, including a euro account.

“To get people’s attention, we needed innovative products. We couldn’t just release one more product to improve over time. Copying banking products that works is very common”, says Luiz Marcelo Calicchio, founding partner of C6 Bank.

Nomad was born with a strategy focused on this market niche. Despite the name, the company is not just for digital nomads, but for everyone who wants to have a global account.

With the resumption of travel, which began last year, the company saw a jump in the number of open accounts, from 100,000 to 500,000. Considering the average of expenses, Caio Fasanella, investment leader at Nomad, estimates that the savings in purchases abroad are 10%.

“On average, the Nomad customer has a savings of 10% per purchase compared to the international credit card, which has the IOF and currency conversion fee. The average Brazilian spending on a trip is US$ 2,000. In other words, the consumer can save US$ 200?, he says. Faced with high demand, the company estimates that it will earn 10 times more this year than in 2021.

New options on the market

One of the new entrants to the dollar account niche is Banco Inter (INBR31). The institution bought the startup Useend at the end of last year and launched the international account on its own app in July this year.

Aloisio Matos, former partner at Usend and now Inter’s international services leader, says that the objective of creating the dollar account for the bank’s customers is to offer ease. “There is a lot of bureaucracy to open an account in the United States. You must have a phone number and address in the country. Our account is for the Brazilian customer, all in a single application and with no minimum amount of transfers”, says Matos.

Revolut, a British bank known for its global accounts, will start operations in Brazil by the end of this year. The company already has a team of 30 people and is looking for an office in São Paulo. According to Glauber Mota, Revolut’s CEO in the country, the international account will be opened in Singapore and can be used in several currencies, including real, dollar and euro.

XP Inc. (XPBR31) launched its international account in May, but focused on investments. It allows the client to have access to more than 10 thousand assets and to invest in the two main US exchanges (NYSE and Nasdaq). Opening the account is also free, and as it is made for investments, the IOF cost for transfers is lower, at 0.38%.

International account cost

Despite the ease of having a dollar account, this benefit does not come completely without cost to the consumer. Although opening most accounts is free of charge, there are charges for each balance transfer (exchange conversion), withdrawals, payments made with a debit card and the conversion of money back to real.

C6 charges an international account opening fee of US$ 30, which can be waived if the customer pays the annual fee on the Carbon credit card or has more than R$ 20,000 invested in the bank. In addition, there is a charge of US$ 10 in case of inactivity of the account for 12 months, which can harm those who buy dollars thinking about the long term and end up forgetting to use the account.

Nomad, a startup that laid off 20% of its team this year, three months after raising an investment of US$ 32 million, is also considering charging new fees to increase the profitability of the business.

How to open an account?

The process of opening dollar accounts has been simplified by companies and everything is done with the cell phone, as long as you have valid identification documents, such as RG, CPF or CNH. The dollar balance appears in the app, in a separate area of ​​the BRL account interface. That is: the amounts are not mixed, each balance is in a separate field.

In the Banco Inter app, for example, just tap the icon of the Brazilian or US flags to switch between accounts in reais or dollars. At C6 Bank, simply drag the balance in reais to the side of the app to see the balance in dollars or euros. Once the international account is opened at any financial institution, the Brazilian consumer will need to include the dollar account in the income tax return annually.

