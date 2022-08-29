Domestic workers: most are up to 30 years old, are proud of what they do, but would change profession – News

Eighty-seven percent of the nearly 6 million domestic workers working in Brazil (as of June) say that, despite not feeling socially and economically recognized, they are proud of what they do. For 86%, what motivates this feeling is to understand that their work is worthy and important like any other and to empower themselves by acquiring their own money. Even so, 85% of them say that, if they could, they would change their profession.

The data, which allows for a deeper understanding of who takes care of cleaning homes and offices, is part of a study by Reckitt Hygiene Comercial, owner of the Veja product brand, in partnership with Plano CDE, a research and impact assessment company, specialized in families of the C, D and E classes. The objective was to outline the profile of the domestic worker in Brazil.

In the quarter ended in June, the number of domestic workers rose 4.4% in relation to the previous quarter, that is, there was an increase of 248 thousand professionals in the market. In the year, there was an increase of 19.4%, with more than 950 thousand people working in the sector, according to information from the Continuous PNAD (Continuous National Household Sample Survey) released at the end of July by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) .





Domestic work is the second sector that most employs women in the country, behind only commerce. Although this is an essential service in the routine of families and workers, professionals say that their activity is not recognized as economically relevant by society.

In addition, the survey on the profile of workers shows that most of the category is made up of young people up to 30 years of age, with the group of monthly workers having a greater number of younger professionals (57%) compared to the group of the day workers (46%). They also have underage children (67% of day workers and 58% of monthly workers) and are in some kind of affective relationship: they are married or in a stable union (49% of day workers and 47% of monthly workers).

As for self-image and ethnic identity, 53% of the monthly workers and 37% of the day workers say they consider themselves brown, while 35% and 27% of the respective divisions say they are white.





more opportunities

The contradiction between the feeling of pride in the work performed and the feeling of devaluation and contempt is not what arouses the desire of 85% of the interviewees to change their profession.

Among the main reasons are the search for a quieter routine (38%), higher remuneration (27%) and the possibility of resuming studies (18%).

For Fernando Gama, marketing director at Veja, knowing the profile of this class is essential for promoting a fairer society. “Invisibility and the social problem faced by domestic workers need to gain prominence in our society. Therefore, getting to know them, understanding them and supporting them is an important step towards promoting more empowerment and professionalization actions”, he adds.





Difficulties in the pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the financial, social and emotional lives of domestic workers: more than 60% of day laborers were laid off in the pandemic, and 20% of them say that, before losing their jobs, they had their wages reduced. Monthly workers report a similar situation.

On average, 41.5% of those interviewed started working in this profession for less than a year, that is, after the beginning of the pandemic; of these, 23% worked in other professions.



