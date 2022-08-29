Drugovich opens 43 ahead after Belgium. See F2 standings – Formula 2 News

Felipe Drugovich not only regained the ground lost to Théo Pourchaire in the last stages of F2, but also left Belgium in mathematical conditions to be champion in the next round, in Holland. The Brazilian opened up a 43-point lead over the Frenchman in the standings and if he scores 36 points at Zandvoort — two wins plus a fastest lap — and Pourchaire zeroes in, he wins the 2022 season title with two stages to spare.

Each round allows the driver to score up to 39 points: ten points for victory in the sprint race, 25 points for the main event, two points for pole position and one more point for the fastest lap in each race over the weekend. Drugovich would have to open 79 points to be champion, as Pourchaire would have left the final two rounds with a maximum of 78.

It’s a highly unlikely scenario, but Pourchaire is already off a weekend in the season in Saudi Arabia. Felipe, on the other hand, is the only driver on the grid to have scored points at all stages, being outside the points only in the sprint in Monaco and in the main race in Austria.

In Belgium, the ART representative left with just three points from sixth place in Saturday’s short race. On Sunday, the Frenchman retired on lap 3, while Drugovich finished second behind Jack Doohan. In the sprint race, the Worlds leader came in fourth, scoring five points on the table.

Logan Sargeant retained his third place by picking up eight points in the main race. The American has 127 points and still has mathematical chances, but he relies heavily on Drugovich’s wins and retirements to turn the tables.

Jack Doohan made a nice jump in the standings with second place in the sprint and victory in the main race at Spa and is now fourth with 121 points. Liam Lawson also climbed a lot, moving from eighth to fifth with the two podiums he took over the Belgian weekend.

Enzo Fittipaldi, meanwhile, dropped to sixth as he scored just ten points with fifth in Sunday’s race. Even so, the Brazilian continues to fight for the top-10 in practically every race, helping to take Charouz to seventh place among the Constructors.

Ayumu Iwasa maintained seventh place at the Worlds after the Belgium round, with Jehan Daruvala following. The Prema Indian had a very difficult weekend without points and dropped from fifth to eighth in the standings.

Frederik Vesti also left Spa-Francorchamps with zero and is now ninth, keeping the 91 points conquered until Hungary. Jüri Vips closes the top ten group.

F2 2022, standings after 11 rounds:

poles wins SPOTS 1 F DRUGOVICH PM 3 4 205 two T POURCHAIRE ART 0 3 162 3 L SARGEANT carlin 1 two 127 4 J DOOHAN virtuosi two two 121 5 L LAWSON carlin 0 two 114 6 AND FITTIPALDI Charouz 0 0 110 7 IWASA DAMS 1 1 94 8 J DARUVALA price 0 0 94 9 F DRESS ART 1 1 91 10 J VIPS High-tech two 0 87 11 M ARMSTRONG High-tech 0 two 81 12 D HAUGER price 0 two 67 13 R VERSCHOR trident 0 0 65 14 R BOSCHUNG fields 0 0 40 15 C NOVALAK PM 0 0 27 16 J HUGHES Van Amersfoort 0 0 26 17 R NISSANY DAMS 0 0 18 18 R MERHI fields 0 0 15 19 D BECKMAN Van Amersfoort 0 0 11 20 THE CALDWELL fields 0 0 8 21 M SATO virtuosi 0 0 6 22 C WILLIAMS trident 0 0 5 23 C BÖLÜKBASI Charouz 0 0 0 24 THE CORDEEL Van Amersfoort 0 0 0 23 T CALDERON Charouz 0 0 0 24 L ZENDELI fields 0 0 0

