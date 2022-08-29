Eduardo Bolsonaro on rising hunger in Brazil: ‘fake news’

Eduardo Bolsonaro says he denies hunger in Brazil (photo: Ed Álves/DA Press)

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro posted on Twitter this Sunday (28/08) in which he says that there has been no increase in hunger in Brazil. He presents a graph in which there is a comparison between the world average and Brazil in the percentage of families living on less than US$ 1.90 a day.

Eduardo used a graph that shows that there was a 15% increase in the world and a 22% decrease in Brazil. And from these numbers, the deputy concludes that “in the Bolsonaro government, poverty drops 22%”.

The increase in hunger has been at the center of the debate between candidates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who are participating in the first debate at the Band on Sunday night.

Eduardo repeated the same data presented by Bolsonaro in the interview he gave to Jornal Nacional on the 26th. Father Júlio Lancelotti replied to Bolsonaro. “I see (hunger) every day,” said the priest, who coordinates the Pastoral do Povo de Rua and distributes food to homeless people in São Paulo.

In Brazil, there are 33.1 million people without food. There are 14 million more Brazilians in severe food insecurity in 2022, compared to 2020.

The data are from the 2nd National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil, released by the Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security released on July 8.