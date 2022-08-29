Election 2022: See the polls for the presidential race scheduled for this week

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago News Comments Off on Election 2022: See the polls for the presidential race scheduled for this week 0 Views

At least 23 polls of voting intentions for the dispute for the Presidency of the Republic were registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in recent days and are scheduled to be released between this Monday (29) and Friday (2).

Of the total, 15 surveys are carried out by Intelligence in Research and Consulting (Ipec), an institute founded by executives from the extinct Ibope Inteligência. Datafolha is responsible for 4 others.

The rest is signed by the Institute of Social, Political and Economic Research (Ipespe), by the FSB Research Institute, by Quaest Pesquisas, Consultoria e Projetos and by the MDA Public Opinion Research and Statistical Consulting – each with a survey.

The methodologies adopted vary according to the institute − to understand how each one works, click here.

Of the surveys considered, 6 are national in scope (ie, they are carried out with voters from all over the country, respecting the proportions of the electorate in general). The other 17 consider voters from specific states. São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will have 2 surveys each: from Datafolha and Ipec.

The other federative units that will have research released this week are: Acre, Alagoas, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul and Roraima.

See the complete list:

InstituteRegistration numberdisclosure dateOfficeCoverage
ipecBR-02047/202209/02/2022presidentRio Grande do Sul
ipecBR-04768/202209/02/2022presidentHoly Spirit
ipecBR-08498/202209/02/2022presidentFor
DatasheetBR-00433/202201/09/2022presidentBrazil
DatasheetBR-00433/202201/09/2022presidentSao Paulo
DatasheetBR-00433/202201/09/2022presidentMinas Gerais
DatasheetBR-00433/202201/09/2022presidentRio de Janeiro
ipecBR-05276/202201/09/2022presidentCeará
ipecBR-08950/202201/09/2022presidentalagoas
ipecBR-06213/202208/31/2022presidentMato Grosso do Sul
IpespeBR-04347/202208/31/2022presidentBrazil
ipecBR-00913/202208/31/2022presidentMato Grosso
quaestBR-00585/202208/31/2022presidentBrazil
ipecBR-00009/202208/30/2022presidentFederal District
ipecBR-08477/202208/30/2022presidentPernambuco
ipecBR-00063/202208/30/2022presidentRio de Janeiro
MDABR-00950/202208/30/2022presidentBrazil
ipecBR-03755/202208/30/2022presidentSao Paulo
FSB SearchBR-08934/202208/29/2022presidentBrazil
ipecBR-05400/202208/23/2022presidentParaíba
ipecBR-06019/202208/29/2022presidentRoraima
ipecBR-01886/202208/29/2022presidentAcre
ipecBR-01979/202208/29/2022presidentBrazil

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘You corrupted all your exes’

Former governor Ciro Gomes (PDT) said that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) corrupted the women he …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved