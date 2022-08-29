Election 2022: See the polls for the presidential race scheduled for this week

At least 23 polls of voting intentions for the dispute for the Presidency of the Republic were registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in recent days and are scheduled to be released between this Monday (29) and Friday (2).
Of the total, 15 surveys are carried out by Intelligence in Research and Consulting (Ipec), an institute founded by executives from the extinct Ibope Inteligência. Datafolha is responsible for 4 others.
The rest is signed by the Institute of Social, Political and Economic Research (Ipespe), by the FSB Research Institute, by Quaest Pesquisas, Consultoria e Projetos and by the MDA Public Opinion Research and Statistical Consulting – each with a survey.
The methodologies adopted vary according to the institute − to understand how each one works, click here.
Of the surveys considered, 6 are national in scope (ie, they are carried out with voters from all over the country, respecting the proportions of the electorate in general). The other 17 consider voters from specific states. São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will have 2 surveys each: from Datafolha and Ipec.
The other federative units that will have research released this week are: Acre, Alagoas, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul and Roraima.
See the complete list:
|Institute
|Registration number
|disclosure date
|Office
|Coverage
|ipec
|BR-02047/2022
|09/02/2022
|president
|Rio Grande do Sul
|ipec
|BR-04768/2022
|09/02/2022
|president
|Holy Spirit
|ipec
|BR-08498/2022
|09/02/2022
|president
|For
|Datasheet
|BR-00433/2022
|01/09/2022
|president
|Brazil
|Datasheet
|BR-00433/2022
|01/09/2022
|president
|Sao Paulo
|Datasheet
|BR-00433/2022
|01/09/2022
|president
|Minas Gerais
|Datasheet
|BR-00433/2022
|01/09/2022
|president
|Rio de Janeiro
|ipec
|BR-05276/2022
|01/09/2022
|president
|Ceará
|ipec
|BR-08950/2022
|01/09/2022
|president
|alagoas
|ipec
|BR-06213/2022
|08/31/2022
|president
|Mato Grosso do Sul
|Ipespe
|BR-04347/2022
|08/31/2022
|president
|Brazil
|ipec
|BR-00913/2022
|08/31/2022
|president
|Mato Grosso
|quaest
|BR-00585/2022
|08/31/2022
|president
|Brazil
|ipec
|BR-00009/2022
|08/30/2022
|president
|Federal District
|ipec
|BR-08477/2022
|08/30/2022
|president
|Pernambuco
|ipec
|BR-00063/2022
|08/30/2022
|president
|Rio de Janeiro
|MDA
|BR-00950/2022
|08/30/2022
|president
|Brazil
|ipec
|BR-03755/2022
|08/30/2022
|president
|Sao Paulo
|FSB Search
|BR-08934/2022
|08/29/2022
|president
|Brazil
|ipec
|BR-05400/2022
|08/23/2022
|president
|Paraíba
|ipec
|BR-06019/2022
|08/29/2022
|president
|Roraima
|ipec
|BR-01886/2022
|08/29/2022
|president
|Acre
|ipec
|BR-01979/2022
|08/29/2022
|president
|Brazil