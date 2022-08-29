Electronic title replaces print in 2022 elections

e-Título can be downloaded on any digital platform from cell phones or tablets and offers access to electoral information

Launched in 2018, the e-Title is the Electoral Justice application that replaces the traditional printed voter registration on election day. The electronic document can be downloaded from any platform for use on a cell phone or tablet, offers facilities and allows quick access to electoral information.

In addition to providing a digital copy of the voter registration card, the e-Título serves to reproduce certificates of electoral discharge and electoral crimes, issue and pay fines, consult the polling place, justify absence from the polls and register as a voluntary polling station. , among other services, eliminating the need to go to an electoral registry.

To use the e-Título, the voter must enter the title or CPF number, his/her name, mother’s and father’s name and date of birth. Then just follow the indicated steps.

Voters who have already made the biometric registration (fingerprint, photograph and signature) will have a photograph in their version of the e-Title, facilitating identification at the time of voting. Otherwise, you must bring another official document with photo to identify yourself to the polling station on voting day.

As a rule, it is not necessary to have the voter registration card in hand, if the person knows the section and the place where they vote. Just bring an official photo ID.

member of Abradep (Brazilian Academy of Electoral and Political Law), Bruno Andrade recommends that voters download the e-Título application in advance.

“We advise the population to download the e-Título application and issue their voter registration card before election day so that, on the day, they can use the application without any complications”.

THE electoral justice It also has other apps to help voters:

Results allows the citizen to follow the results of the elections;

Bulletin in Hand provides a digital copy of ballot papers;

Sparrow allows the submission of complaints with indications of fake news, improper or illegal practices within the scope of the Electoral Justice;

stickers brings together characters from campaigns and awareness actions against disinformation;

clerk was developed to train and assist poll workers before and during elections.

With information from Agência Senado.