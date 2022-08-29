Embraer starts flying car tests in September

As part of the “flying car” development, Embraer’s Brazilian subsidiary, Eve Holding, will carry out its first mobile simulation in the United States in September this year to test the infrastructure for the use of eVTOLs (electric vehicles that take off and land vertically). Read on and learn more about the flying car tests.

Flying car will be tested in Chicago

The company Eve reports that the simulation, which will be conducted using Blade Air Mobility helicopters, will take passengers from one location to another in Chicago and serve as a test run for eVTOLs, dubbed “flying cars.” The operation will follow the same pattern as last November’s training in Brazil, which simulated the route from Galeão to Barra da Tijuca. As such, the test period will last three weeks in September, in a Chicago “vertiport” (area already prepared for landing, taking off and operating eVTOL aircraft).

Purpose of flying car tests

These vehicles are similar to a small plane, full of propellers, but they will be able to fly short distances between cities or even within the city itself. In addition, these flights were offered for sale at a cost of US$ 150.00, through Blade’s application and website. These tests are designed to study how people will experience the service and understand all the ecosystem requirements for our products and services, while demonstrating the benefits of this urban air mobility.

The initial availability of this transport

Initially, the flying car will not have a means of private and personal use, but will be used as an air taxi. However, as this is an innovative technology, extensive testing is needed before the public transport mode is implemented in cities around the world.

Additional information about simulations

Eve’s eVTOL air vehicle, which represents the future, will have two routes, with ground simulations starting September 12th and passenger flights on the 14th. The first route will be between Chicago Vertical Airport and Schaumburg Municipal Heliport . The second passenger trip will be between the same location and Tinley Park Heliport in Illinois.