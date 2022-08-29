Errors were detected when using the eSocial platform

Based on the reports, many people make mistakes when filling in the information in the eSocial. The reason for this was a guide created to help people when filling it out, made by Instituto Doméstica Legal. However, this guide has drawn a lot of attention due to system deficiencies that can end up leading to errors in filling in information, which can also, instead of benefiting, harm employers and workers.

Read more: Research shows that older workers still suffer prejudice in Brazil

Through the eSocial platform, people are able to issue the eSocial Collection Document (DAE), that is, it is possible to issue the well-known single form for collecting taxes and charges on behalf of workers. However, the federal government’s system can end up misleading employers, which could lead to a labor lawsuit against them.

This platform was created through Complementary Law 150, in 2015, to enable a better formalization of who was a domestic employee. Through the system, it was possible to issue a monthly payment slip for employer and worker social security contributions, not counting the rate paid every month to the FGTS.

Check below which are the flaws that were pointed out in the platform:

The calculation of Income Tax was done wrong. This is because even after the dependent turns 21 and is no longer a student, eSocial continued with the slaughter of the dependent from the income tax base. In addition, the system allows posting early vacations and installments multiple times.

Due to some internal problems of the platform with Caixa Econômica Federal, in certain cases, the employee was fired without just cause and was unable to withdraw the FGTS. This is because the bank still did not have the data regarding the employee’s termination, and ended up charging the employer to redo it so that the former employee could carry out his withdrawal.