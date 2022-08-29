Eva Todor, Beatriz Segall, Gugu and Jô: know the destiny of inheritances

Eva Todor, Beatriz Segall, Gugu and Jô: Who did your inheritances go to?

Celebrities accumulate fortunes throughout their lives and in the final stretch of their lives, they make wills and leave everything to their closest relatives. But those who don’t have relatives end up leaving it to employees they hold dear. Here, talk about Eva Todor, Beatriz Segall, Gugu and Jô Soares.

EVE TODOR

We open the list talking about the great actress Eva Todor, who was a star in TV Globo soap operas. As she had no children, she left all the millionaire inheritance she had earned to the maid, driver and security guard. She had a lot of affection for these professionals who took care of her in the best way.

BEATRIZ SEGALL

After Eva Todor, another who also drew attention in her property division was actress Beatriz Segall. The eternal Odete Roitmann from Vale Tudo, passed away in 2018, but the will left by her was only opened in 2019. At the time, it was reported that the actress made a point of allocating part of her assets to the driver.

Adilson Ricardo Leite, in addition to receiving a 0 km car, won a large sum of money that was not disclosed in the press. The rest of the inheritance was left for the children of the actress who was immortalized at Globo.

GUGU

Still on our list we have Gugu Liberato. The eternal presenter who shone for his talent and charisma passed away in 2019 and left the entire country devastated. In the will, the inheritance of almost 1 billion reais was divided to the three children who were left with 250 million each and the other 25% was divided among 5 more nephews. There was a controversy because the mother of Gugu’s children was not in the office and it was a whole fight in justice.

JO SOARES

Jô Soares died earlier this month and left the entire country in mourning. After passing the sadness of his loss, he began to discuss who would go to the inheritance he accumulated after years of TV. As his only heir, Rafael Soares, died in 2014 at the age of 50, everyone was left wondering who the presenter’s amount would go to.

According to the website ‘Metrópoles’, if there is no will, the estate will be divided according to the order of hereditary vocation, established by the Civil Code. And in this case, the inheritance should be with nephews, uncles, cousins, great-uncle and great-nephew.