Event in Vitória discusses improvements in the SUS and will have the participation of ministers of the STF and the STJ

Ministers Ricardo Lewandowisk, of the Federal Supreme Court, and Paulo Moura Ribeiro, of the Superior Court of Justice, in addition to doctors and representatives of Health and Law entities, participate in the 9th Brazilian Medical and Legal Health Congress, which takes place in Vitória from this Monday (29).

The event will discuss important topics about the management of the Unified Health System (SUS) and different ways to improve it in partnership with the Brazilian judicial system.

In all, 15 speakers will unravel, analyze and debate current issues on the management of the SUS, legal procedures and direct impacts on the public health system in a three-day congress, which will be held at the Capital Convention Center.

“This meeting will have the participation of laureate professionals, both from the Health System and from the Justice System, who will examine current issues, always seeking to improve the Unified Health System, an achievement of the Brazilian people. We count on everyone’s participation, so that we can advance good practices in the area of ​​Health, a desire of the entire Brazilian population, which aims to live in a truly citizen society.”, highlighted the president of the OAB-ES Medical Law Commission, Clenir Sani Avanza.

The Congress is held by the Brazilian Agency for Social Management and Technology (ABRAGES), by the Regional Council of Medicine of Espírito Santo (CRM-ES) and by the Brazilian Association of Lawyers in Health (ABRAS).

9th Comedjus: see who the speakers are

Ricardo Lewandowisk – Minister of the Supreme Court

Paulo Moura Ribeiro – Minister of the Supreme Court

Arnaldo Hossepian Junior – Director-President of the USP Faculty of Medicine Foundation

Clenio Jair Schulze – Post-doctorate in Right to Health Federal Judge

Aridelmo Teixeira – Master and Doctor in Economics, Professor and Director of Fucape Business School

João Pedro Gebran Neto – Federal Judge and Doctor of Laws

Paulo Roberto Rebello Filho – Director-President of the Supplementary Health Agency – ANS

Antonio Barra Torres – Director-President of the National Health Surveillance Agency – ANVISA

Richard PaulroPae Kim – Counselor of the CNJ and Coordinator of FUNAJUS

Hercules Silveira – President of the ALES Health Commission and Institutional Coordinator of the 7th COMEDJUS

Renato Luis Dresche – Judge and Vice-President of TJMG

Fabricio Teixeira Gaburro – President of CRM-ES

Alexandre Augusto Ruschi – Surgeon and Executive President of the Federation of Unimed in ES

Isabel Maria Salustiano A. Porto – Prosecutor of the Public Ministry of Ceará

Clenir Sani Avanza – Santarista Lawyer and Master in Management and Public Health Policies