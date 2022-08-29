Events that could impact the stock market this week

Updated at 0:20

Events on the market’s radar this week:

Brazil’s GDP

On Thursday, September 1st, Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is announced in the morning. It will be for the second quarter. The consensus of market analysts consulted by Refinitiv predicts a growth of 0.9%.

The Getúlio Vargas Foundation’s GDP Monitor projects a quarterly increase of 1.1%.

Industrial production

Industrial production in Brazil in the month of July is highlighted on Friday, 2nd. The Refinitiv consensus projects a positive monthly variation of 0.5% and a fall of 0.3% in the annual comparison.

US employment

Also on Friday, at 9:30 am, there is the release of the employment report in the United States, the so-called Payroll. This data is important and can affect the stock exchanges.

US interest

The tone considered strong by the president of the Central Bank of the United States in his speech in Jackson Hole last Friday, brought down US stock markets. Analysts and investors are monitoring whether the downward movement will also bring pressure to the Brazilian stock market.

For many analysts, the odds of a new 75 basis point rate hike in the US have increased. This Monday, the market follows the speech of the vice president of the US Central Bank, Lael Brainard, in search of new evidence about the performance of the American BC.

Corporate: IRB, Inter, Itaú

At the corporate level, the week will be busy. On Wednesday, the 31st, the pricing of the subsequent IRB offer (IRBR3) takes place. The offering consists of the primary public offering of, initially, 597,014,925 new shares.

This Monday, the 29th, Inter & Co’s BDRs will move to level II of B3 and will change their ticker: from INBR31 to INBR32.

Itaú (ITUB4) performs the live ‘Itaú Day 2022’, on Thursday, September 1st. The theme will be “Itau Unibanco’s strategy”. The event takes place from 9 am to 12 pm (Brasília time) and will be attended by the co-chairs of the board of directors, Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal.

corporate news

Petrobras: ‘the information that rejected BTG’s proposal is not true’

Banco do Brasil announces payment of interest on capital. See the details:

BlackRock sells Via shares

Desktop buys Fasternet and IDC Telecom

Aliansce will issue BRL 1 billion in debentures

Stock market study

Watch the study by Ibov, Petr4, Vale3, Mglu3 and Viia3 (see here).

