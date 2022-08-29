everything you need to know about the game (28/8/22)

Sunday (28) is classic day, day of Botafogo x Flamengo for the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro arrives for this game in a great phase and, more recently, beat São Paulo for the Copa do Brasil. The alvinegro phase, however, is pretty bad, as the team won only two of the last 10 games played.

It is worth remembering that in the first round, Flamengo x Botafogo ended with a 0-1 victory for the rival side, at Mané Garrincha. At that moment, Mais Querido looked like it was going to pack a good streak of victories, but ended up suffering a goal from Erison, top scorer and who is leaving the alvinegro on loan.

However, now, in a completely different moment, both face each other again. Botafogo x Flamengo will be played at Nilton Santos Stadium and the time is at 18:00, although a big imbroglio involving the CBF has happened. The match will be broadcast exclusively on Premiere FC pay-per-view. The Crimson Black World has gathered other information you need to know about tonight’s game.

Possible lineups for Botafogo vs Flamengo

Keeping the current strategy, coach Dorival Júnior must send his “Team B”, which has already been playing for the Brazilian Championship, including drawing with leader Palmeiras at Allianz Parque in the last round. Thus, Flamengo should go with: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo, Ayrton Lucas; Diego Ribas, Arturo Vidal, Victor Hugo; Marino, Chives and Lazarus.

There are also expectations for the debuts of Guillermo Varela, right-back, and midfielder Erick Pulgar.

However, Botafogo need to win to distance themselves from the relegation zone. Even increasing their investments, Mengão’s rival is not doing well this season. Betting on the maxim that “in classic there is no favorite”, coach Luís Casto will have practically maximum strength, seeking to distance himself from the Z4.

In this sense, Botafogo should go with: Gatito Fernández; Saravia (Raphael); Sampaio (Adryelson), Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Jeffinho, Victor Sa and Junior Santos.

Arbitration

Referee – Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA) – (SP);

Assistant Referee 1 – Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA) – (SP);

Assistant Referee 2 – Neuza Inês Back (FIFA) – (SP);

Fourth Referee – Rafael Martins de Sá – (RJ);

Field Analyst – José Carlos Santiago Andrade – (RJ);

Video Referee – Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA) – (SP);

AVAR – Fabricio Porfírio de Moura – (SP);

VAR Observer – Marcos André Gomes da Penha – (ES).

Comparison retrospect

While Flamengo ended up defeated in the last match, Botafogo has been struggling to win against Mais Querido. Despite this defeat in the last meeting, Rubro-Negro won the other nine previous matches and has a 90% advantage against alvinegro in the last 4 years.

Retrospect of the last ten meetings between Flamengo and Botafogo

Botafogo x Flamengo: other important information

