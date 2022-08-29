Ex-pastor dies after hitting motorcycle with father and son, hitting three other vehicles and being beaten in São Sebastião do Paraíso, MG | South of Minas

A former pastor died after running over father and son who were on a motorcycle, hitting three other vehicles and being beaten for fleeing the scene and not providing help in São Sebastião do Paraíso (MG). The incident took place on Saturday night (27).

According to information from the Military Police, the former pastor, identified as Rubens Soares da Silva, 54, was driving the car that hit the motorcycle where the father, 40 years old, and the son, 8, were at the intersection of Avenida Brasil streets. and Claudete Aparecida de Lima, in the Santa Helena neighborhood. The child is hospitalized at the Santa Casa CTI.

Also according to the police, the former pastor fled the scene without providing help and still hit another car and two motorcycles that were parked. Three people in the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

After the crashes, the former pastor was followed by motorcyclists and about two kilometers from the first accident, he lost control of the car and crashed into the wall of a house. At this time, according to the PM, he was forcibly taken from the vehicle and beaten by a motorcyclist, who fled the scene and has not yet been identified. The attacks were recorded by a security camera.

The former pastor was taken to the Santa Casa emergency room with injuries and signs of drunkenness.

Ex-pastor left church a month ago

The former pastor was hospitalized, but could not resist and died this Sunday morning. The body of Rubens Soares da Silva should be buried this Monday morning (29).

Rubens was a pastor at Igreja Comunidade Evangelica Aliança com Cristo, but he reportedly left the church about a month ago, due to personal problems.

The 8-year-old child, who was on the back of the motorcycle hit by the car, was taken to Santa Casa, where she would undergo surgery. The boy is in the ICU. His health status was not disclosed. His father suffered minor injuries and has since been released.

The case will be investigated by the Civil Police.