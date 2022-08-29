Experts explain the relationship between the gut and mental health

Food can directly influence mental health, experts say. Photo: Pexels

You mental disorders are considered a problem public health, and the data support the reason. In 2019 alone, almost a billion people – including 14% of the world’s adolescents – were living with some type of mental disorder, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), released by the Ministry of Health. Therefore, there is no doubt about the importance of this matter.

although the mental health seems like a popular topic, misinformation pervades it. Among the various factors that can compromise it, the food is one of the main ones, but few are concerned with this relationship, since it is still unknown by many.

Carlos Eduardo Portela, director of the Nutrology Center at the Human Clinic, explains that the intestine goes beyond the responsibility of digestion, absorption and transport of nutrients to the body. Considered the second brain of the human body, the organ plays an “important role in the regulation and maintenance of the health of the entire body and mind”. “It has an intimate relationship with our nervous system, being responsible for the regulation of appetite, energy levels, emotions, attitudes, learning and memory”, informs the nutritionist.

To exemplify the relationship between the gut and mental health, the specialist highlights the body’s reaction to stressful events, which can result in symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea, mood swings and irritability. “Our gut is responsible for producing almost 90% of serotonin, an important neurotransmitter related to mood management”, he adds.

“What we put into the body is directly proportional to the performance level of that machine. [organismo]. If we put diesel oil in a gasoline car, we will expect that car not to run, or to run sluggishly. But if we put gasoline, that is, good quality food, the performance of this car tends to be better”, exemplifies Portela.

Considering the professional’s explanations, in addition to several studies that reinforce such information, it is a fact that food can influence mental health. Therefore, paying attention to diet can prevent or promote improvements in mental disorders.

What diet to follow for good mental health

Anti-inflammatory diet can benefit mental health. Photo: Pexels

The neuroscientist and master in psychology Fabiano de Abreu Agrela highlights that foods and inflammatory substances (ultra-processed, fried foods, sugars, white flour, alcohol, among others) in excess can be the great “villains” of mental health.

For better maintenance of mental health, Agrela recommends following the “diet from the Mediterranean and Japanese, in addition to the regular consumption of foods high in potassium and tryptophan, rich in antioxidants, such as banana, papaya, kiwi, pineapple, berries, citrus, broccoli and dark leafy vegetables”.

Both experts conclude that while diet plays a key role in maintaining good mental health, other good general health practices are essential, including therapy, physical activities, sleep quality and, in some cases, medication use.