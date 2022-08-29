Exports soar and hold dollar quotation with financial market stampede – News

THE interest rate hikes around the world resulted in the flight of foreign investors from Brazil. The adverse movement was reversed by the good performance of the trade balancewhich assumed a decisive role in holding the dollar exchange rate.

Only in the first semester, data from the BC (Central Bank) show that the foreign trade brought US$ 27.7 billion to Brazilwhile the financial market lost US$ 8.5 billion in the same period.

The numbers resulted in a exchange flow of US$ 19.1 billion in the first six months of this year. The performance is 24.7% higher than in the same period last year, when foreign trade totaled US$ 13.3 billion and the financial market captured US$ 2 billion from foreigners.

For Alexandre Maluf, macro strategist at XP Investimentos, BC data show that the volume of exports has prevented the soaring of the dollar. He, however, believes that the advance of measures with the potential to compromise public accounts still prevents the American currency from operating below the level of R$ 5.





“The appreciation of the real just isn’t greater due to all the tax discussions that end up increasing Brazil’s risk perception abroad. We are seeing very high balance and flow data, but still with the real far beyond economic fundamentals. Based on the fundamentals, the dollar would certainly be below R$ 5, but the perception of internal risk ends up hindering the financial flow”, says Maluf.

Fernando Bueno, head of the international and foreign exchange area at Blue3, also notes the positive balance of trade as a determining factor in preventing an eventual rise in the dollar amid the flight of foreign investors in Brazil. “Exports are in full swing and help to hold back some of the exchange rate, which did not soar in the face of capital outflows from the financial market”, he reinforces.

The aid from exports causes the dollar to accumulate devaluation of 8.8% this year, until last Friday’s trading session (26), when it changed from R$5.58 to R$5.09. The phenomenon happens because the greater volume of the American currency in circulation in the national economy tends to reduce the value of the dollar, as long as there is no surge in demand for the currency.

Rodolfo Margato, economist at XP Investimentos, believes that there is still a contribution of the high price of commodities (raw materials) to the positive result of the trade balance Brazilian. “We even had downward corrections after the start of the war in Eastern Europe, but, compared to 2019, the values ​​are very expressive, which explains the significant value of exports ensuring our exchange rate”, he highlights.

























Financial market























Fiscal risks also help justify the stampede of foreign investors from Brazil, with an accumulated loss of US$ 17.5 billion between March and June alone. In the accumulated result for this year, only the months of January (US$ 5.6 billion) and February (US$ 3.3 billion) had more inflows than outflows of funds from abroad in the financial market.

Margato explains that the flight of foreign investors from the domestic market after the first two months is also the result of a improvement of the world economy. “With the improvement of the global economy at the margin, combined with a higher perception of fiscal risk in the domestic scenario, we see a weaker performance of our financial flows”, says the economist.

The adverse scenario occurs even with the sequence of 12 consecutive increases in the basic interest rate of the national economy, the Selic, which jumped from 2% to 13.75% per year within a year and a half. At the same time, central banks around the world also started raising their ratesIn the United States, interest have already risen four times and are in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%.

Bueno says that the outflow of money from emerging countries to more developed countries is directly related to interest rate hikes to contain inflation. “Investors are now observing these stronger currencies and will seek this interest rate increase in more developed countries”, he assesses.

In Margato’s view, the negative performance of the financial market in the exchange rate cycle goes beyond the most attractive interest rates to invest in Brazil, which has the third highest rate in the world. “Risk perceptions are quite different. The American market is seen as one of the safest in the world and here we have many uncertainties, but the disparity in interest rates keeps Brazil relevant for the formation of fixed income portfolios”, he adds.



