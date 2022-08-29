Fabiana Karla and Diogo Mello renew their vows and get married in Las Vegas with the right to cover Elvis Presley: “How lucky for us”

The jargon “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” can be followed by many, but not for the artist, who shared this very special moment with her followers with a publication on her social networks.

Actress Fabiana Karla decided to take advantage of her time in the United States and fulfill the dream of every couple in love: to sign the union vows and celebrate a wedding in a chapel in Las Vegas. The moment even featured a cover of Elvis Presley and The Bride, with a veil and everything she was entitled to, it was just joy.

The jargon “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” can be followed by many, but not for the artist, who shared this very special moment with her followers with a publication on her social networks this Sunday (28). Fabiana Karla and Diogo Mello’s ceremony was led by a cover by the singer known as the king of rock.

The two had been together for five years when they ended their relationship in 2021. This year, they resumed their marriage and have now renewed their vows in the American city. On her official Instagram account, the actress made an emotional post: “We got married in Vegas. Diogo Mello and I bet all our chips on our love in this great casino that is life. That’s worth a lot! And all this celebrated by ‘The King’ Elvis. How lucky for us”wrote in the caption of the publication.

Friends, fans and admirers were taken by surprise and, of course, took the opportunity to wish the couple well. “Congratulations”, wished the actor Evandro Mesquita. “Whatever! Best wishes and love to you!” said a follower. “Congratulations, may God bless this couple every day, I wish them good health and happiness,” commented a fan. “This happiness is deserved and this beautiful moment will be marked in our memories”, celebrated another internet user.