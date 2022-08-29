Famous actor confesses abuse and aggression to girlfriend: “I hurt”

Famous actor confesses abuse and aggression to ex-girlfriend: “I hurt that woman”

the famous actor Shia LaBeouf36 years oldknown as the protagonist of the franchise of transformers, gave an interview to the Real Ones podcast where he admitted several crimes against an ex-girlfriend.

The famous revealed that he sexually assaulted and abused his ex-girlfriend, which took a lot of people, including the star’s own fans, by surprise.

The actor did not specify which girlfriend he was referring to, however, it is important to mention that Shia had already been sued by one of his exes, the singer. FKA Twigs.

“I hurt that woman. I was obsessed with pleasure, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, reckless. a terrible human being“reported the famous actor in the interview.

The actor even revealed on the podcast that he had sex without protection with his girlfriend, without warning that he was injured by sexually transmitted diseases.

GIRLFRIEND COMPLAINED

Among the complaints made by FKA Twings, was the intentional STD infection, which strengthens the evidence that the Transformers star was referring to the singer.

In addition, FKA sued the ex-boyfriend for physical violence and accused the actor of having purposely shot a stray dog ​​to try to get into the cast of “The Tax Collector”.

ACTOR THOUGHT ABOUT TAKING LIFE

Another strong part of the famous actor’s outburst was about suicide. Shia LaBeouf said that he was even prepared to take his own life when reports about his crimes gained the media. “I loaded a gun and sat at the table. I was going to kill myself“, he said.