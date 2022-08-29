Fantástico goals: Flamengo beats Botafogo and resumes the vice-leadership | Fantastic

Flamengo resumed the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship by winning the classic against Botafogo by 1 to 0, at Nilton Santos, a goal by Vidal.

At Morumbi, Fortaleza beat São Paulo 1-0. The name of the match was goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, who made four spectacular saves and guaranteed the victory for the Ceará team.

América-MG and Atlético-MG were 1-1 at Independência. América-MG, who came out behind on the scoreboard, had the chance to turn around, but missed a penalty.

For Série B, Bahia beat Vasco 2-1, in a comeback, at Arena Fonte Nova.

