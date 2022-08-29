Fátima Bernardes shocks Brazil with her son’s beauty in a rare photo

Fátima Bernardes makes a rare appearance with her son and shocks Brazil with her heir’s beauty; check out

the presenter Fátima Bernardes drew attention on his social networks after making a rare appearance with his son, Vinicius Bonemeron the web.

The famous went to meet the heir at the airport, after Vinícius returned to Brazil after a season in France.

In addition to Fátima Bernardes, her ex-husband, William Bonner, also went to meet the heir along with his current wife, Natasha Dantas.

“Happiest end of Sunday. ❤️“, described Fátima Bernades in the photo posted with Vinícios Bonemer on social networks.

In the comments, the beauty of Fatima and William’s son stole the show. “I thought it was Rodrigo from BBB, beautiful!”, “Beautiful family”, “How beautiful your son is”, “Perfect mix of parents”, “Very nice all together to welcome him”, “Your son is beautiful, young and is his father’s face” were some of the messages left by netizens. See the photo!

Vinicius’ girlfriend makes a statement on social media

Fátima’s son decided not to depend on his parents financially and left Brazil to study Computer Engineering in France. Very discreet, the boy took four years to admit he was dating. However, on the couple’s anniversary, the truth was revealed.

On social networks, the lucky daughter-in-law of Fátima Bernardes, Thalita Martinspublished a photo next to Vinícius and declared to the boy: “Today we close another cycle and start another. It’s 4 years of much love and partnership!”wrote the student’s girlfriend.

“I’m very happy to see everything we’ve built together. I am grateful to have you by my side, always supporting and motivating me. You soothe me and warm me! Let’s go together, always! I love you more than anything”said the young girlfriend of Fátima Bernardes’ son.

Fátima Bernardes, made a point of paying the lovebirds in the comments of the publication: “I miss you, you beautiful ones!”, wrote the presenter.