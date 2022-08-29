Fernanda Souza makes a rare appearance with her girlfriend and looks steal the scene in a photo

Fernanda Souza went with her girlfriend, Eduarda Porto, to check out the show of the new tour of Sandy, “We, Voz, Eles”, performed on the same night by Fátima Bernardes, and whose repertoire features a partnership between Junior Lima’s sister and Wanessa Camargo. In the caption of the clicks posted on the artist’s social network, Fernanda reveals that, like her, Sandy is also a Reiki practitioner, an energy transfer technique to promote the body’s energy balance.

“When I say that I was studying during the pandemic, I wasn’t alone! First meeting of the reikianas! Little friend Sandy, it was an honor for us to contribute in some way to this beautiful night when you presented us with your light, talent and voice! show! What energy!”, vibrated Fernanda. “The audience cheering you on and you being such an enlightened artist!” she added.

In this rare public moment with her girlfriend, with whom she prefers to maintain a discreet relationship, Fernanda showed that the two are in tune when it comes to getting dressed. For the occasion, both chose looks with white polka dots on a black background. While the host of the culinary reality show “Iron Chef Brasil” used the print on her blouse, her girlfriend, with whom she took up the relationship in April this year, chose a long skirt with exactly the same pattern.

Sandy poses in a mask with celebrities after criticism on the web

After being criticized for appearing alongside celebrities without a mask and using the accessory when taking photos with anonymous fans, this time Sandy decided not to give up protection against Covid-19 in her dressing room. In the clicks posted by Fernanda Souza, in addition to the photo with the couple, Sandy also appears alongside Fernanda Rodrigues and Fernanda Gentil with his wife, Priscila Montandon, always wearing a mask. The guests, however, preferred to dispense with the item.

Fernanda Souza opens the game about her relationship with her girlfriend

Despite being quite discreet and posting very little on her social network since she took up her relationship with Eduarda Porto, Fernanda Souza does not usually shy away from statements about her love relationship.

“It was because of self-knowledge that I understood how good talking about this subject is for me, it completely enlightened my relationship with my family and even helped me to welcome the discovery of a new love. loving and powerful. When you know and love yourself, you play who you are”, he explained in an interview with “Harper’s Bazaar Brasil” magazine.