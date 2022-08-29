Fernanda Souza makes a rare appearance with her girlfriend at Sandy’s show

Fernanda Souza has the company of her girlfriend, Eduarda Porto, to honor the concert of the singer Sandy in Rio de Janeiro

The actress and presenter Fernanda Souza made a rare appearance on social media with his girlfriend, Eduarda Porto. The two went to honor the singer’s show Sandy in Rio de Janeiro last Saturday night, the 27th. They went to greet the artist in the dressing room and Fernanda showed the photo of the special moment on social networks this Sunday, the 28th.

In the caption, Souza told about his admiration for Sandy. “When I say that I studied during the pandemic, I was not alone! Lol first meeting of reikianas!!! Ownnnnn!!! Little friend, Sandy, it was an honor for us to contribute in some way to this beautiful night when you presented us with your light, talent and voice! What a show!!!! What energy!!!!“, she said.

And completed: “The audience applauding you and you being such an enlightened artist! Very beautiful to know that we are on the same page, learning together and sharing so much good information with each other! You are a beautiful example for us, and for your fans, of someone who takes care of the mind, body and spirit, always looking for a way to be better! Thank you for inspiring us since always! And when Nós, Voz, Eles 2 goes to your city, try to go!!!! It’s a class! of love and shine! Now start listening to the new album because it’s beautiful and you’ll arrive with everything decorated just like the guys in the video!”.

It is worth remembering that Fernanda Souza and Eduarda Porto took up their relationship publicly in April this year, when the artist showed a photo of them together on social media. This is the first relationship that Fernanda assumes after the end of her marriage with the singer Thiaguinho.

See the photos of Fernanda Souza and her girlfriend at the singer Sandy’s concert: