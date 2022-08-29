Fernanda Souza matches look with her girlfriend for Sandy’s show. See photos of the couple!

Publicity, TV Globo

Fernanda Souza went with her girlfriend, Eduarda Porto, to check out the show of the new tour of Sandy, “We, Voz, Eles”, whose repertoire features a partnership between Junior Lima’s sister and Wanessa Camargo. In the caption of the clicks posted on the artist’s social network, Fernanda reveals that, like her, Sandy is also a Reiki practitioner, an energy transfer technique to promote the body’s energy balance.

“When I say that I was studying during the pandemic, I wasn’t alone! First meeting of the reikianas! Little friend Sandy, it was an honor for us to contribute in some way to this beautiful night when you presented us with your light, talent and voice! show! What energy!”, vibrated Fernanda. “The audience cheering you on and you being such an enlightened artist!” she added.

In this rare public moment with her girlfriend, with whom she prefers to maintain a discreet relationship, Fernanda showed that the two are also in tune when it comes to getting dressed. For the occasion, both chose looks with white polka dots on a black background. While the host of the culinary reality show “Iron Chef Brasil” wore the print on her blouse, her girlfriend, with whom she took up the relationship in April this year, chose a long skirt with exactly the same pattern.

