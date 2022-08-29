Fernando Miguel reaches the Top-5 with the longest time without conceding in Serie A with consecutive points

With an outstanding performance in Fortaleza’s victory over São Paulo, this Sunday, 28, Fernando Miguel reached a historic milestone. He entered the Top 5 of goalkeepers with the most minutes without conceding in Serie A running points.

After another match without being leaked, Fernando Miguel reached 630 minutes without conceding a goal and drew with Marcelo Lomba, who did the same in 2018, when he defended Internacional. The Leão archer left behind Diego, who in 2010 was undefeated for 607 minutes defending Ceará’s goal.

In addition to climbing this ranking — before the victory against São Paulo he was seventh —, Fernando Miguel has good conditions to gain two more positions and reach the Top-3 in this edition of Serie A. at Castelão, the goalkeeper goes 18 minutes without conceding a goal. If it happens, he will displace Weverton, from Palmeiras, and Fernando Prass, from Vasco, in 2018 and 2012, respectively, as they both went 647 minutes without being leaked in the Brasileirão with points.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

+Fernando Miguel values ​​great performance and praises Fortaleza’s recovery in Serie A

It’s already been seven consecutive games without the experienced goalkeeper seeing the nets he defends being swung by opponents. Fernando Miguel has contributed directly to Tricolor’s reaction campaign in the Brazilian Championship.

Goalkeepers with the most time without conceding in Serie A on consecutive points:

1st – Rogério Ceni: 988 minutes (São Paulo/2007)

2nd – Renan: 795 minutes (International/2006)

3rd – Fernando Prass: 647 (Vasco/2012)

4th – Weverton: 647 minutes (Palmeiras/2018)

5th – Fernando Miguel: 630 minutes (Fortaleza/2022)

Marcelo Lomba: 630 minutes (International/2018)

Source: Rodolfo Rodrigues, via Brasileirão official Twitter

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags