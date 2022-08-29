Fiat Cronos CVT: 10 facts about the cheapest automatic in Brazil

Fiat has just launched new versions in the 2023 line and, by the way, the cheapest automatic car in the country. The position now belongs to the Fiat Cronos CVT (continuously variable transmission), which marks the return of a version without a clutch pedal to the compact sedan line and which is competitively priced – and even lower than the AT configurations of market-leading compact hatches.

We separate some details and curiosities about the new Fiat Cronos CVT, from equipment and maintenance, to positioning and versions. Prices were calculated in the penultimate week of August 2022 and are valid throughout the national territory, except for the states of São Paulo and Paraíba, and the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

1 – Prices of the new Fiat Cronos 2023

After more than a year after having discontinued the options with the 1.8 engine and Aisin six-speed automatic transmission, the 2023 Fiat Cronos line again has ATs versions, this time with the CVT transmission. The Drive 1.3 CVT costs R$ 88,190 and today it is not only the sedan, but also the cheapest automatic car in Brazil.

The other option in the Fiat Cronos CVT range, produced in Betim (MG) with a continuously variable gearbox is the Precision, which is the top of the line. It costs BRL 92,790. In this way, the Cronos family is positioned like this:

Cronos 1.0: BRL 74,490

Cronos Drive 1.0: BRL 78,190

Cronos Drive 1.3: BRL 83,890

Cronos Drive 1.3 AT: BRL 88,190

Cronos Precision 1.3 AT: BRL 92,790

The compact sedan has balanced lines, with horizontal lanterns invading the trunk lid (Fiat/Disclosure)

2 – How is the exchange of the Fiat Cronos CVT

The continuously variable transmission (CVT) was developed by Aisin in partnership with Fiat to equip several cars in its line. The debut took place in the compact SUV Pulse, in November 2021. At the end of the same year, it started to equip the top-of-the-line versions of the Strada pickup.

As with its relatives, the Fiat Cronos CVT has a gearbox that simulates seven gears, which can be operated by sequential shifts on the lever – the paddles on the steering wheel are only available on the top of the range. The gearbox also has Sport mode, which makes the car work at higher revs.

The exchange is expected to be offered, in the medium term, in the future Fastback SUV and in other Stellantis models, in particular Peugeot and Citroën compacts.

3 – How is this compact sedan doing?

Comfort is notably the main focus of this cheapest automatic car in the country. The Fiat Cronos CVT always works with the 1.3 8V engine from the Firefly line and the marriage went well.

The engine of the Fiat Cronos CVT generates 107hp with ethanol and 98hp with gasoline, while the torque is at the respective 13.7kgfm (e)/13.2kgfm (g). In the sprints, the set develops well and the transmission follows the linear and comfortable proposal, without jerks. According to Fiat, the Cronos 1.3 CVT accelerates to 100km/h in 10.6 seconds (e) and 11.6 s (g).

In the resumptions, when pressing hard on the accelerator of the Fiat Cronos CVT, the transmission holds the revolutions a little as in any continuously variable gearbox, but not for long. It is more resentful for the engine, which only fills above 4,000rpm.

The top-of-the-line versions of the Fiat Cronos CVT have a different finish, in two colors (Fiat/Disclosure)

4 – Keeping an eye on fuel consumption

The Fiat Cronos CVT, the cheapest automatic car in the country, also stands out among the most efficient AT passenger cars. According to the parameters determined by Inmetro for the Brazilian Labeling Program, the new Cronos CVT has impressive urban consumption averages, which earned it the Conpet energy efficiency seal.

Ethanol city: 9.3km/l

Road ethanol: 10.8km/l

City gasoline: 13.4km/l

Road gasoline: 14.9km/l

5 – Standard equipment of the Fiat Cronos CVT

The Cronos line is not very flashy in terms of equipment. In common across the range, air conditioning, electrically assisted steering, tire pressure monitoring, electric front windows and locks, alarm, driver seat height adjustment and radio preparation.

Only the Fiat Cronos CVT versions receive electronic stability and traction controls, hill climb assistant, cruise control and the Sport driving mode. The Drive CVT accompanies other items present since the Drive 1.0, such as multimedia with a seven-inch screen, multifunctional steering wheel, USB ports for the rear seat, reverse sensor, electric rear windows and LED signature on the headlights.

Fiat Cronos CVT Precision is obviously the most complete version. It receives more than the Drive 1.3 CVT, alloy wheels with 16-inch rims, a face-to-face key for opening the doors, automatic air conditioning, rear view camera with dynamic lines, fog lights with static lighting in curves, electric mirrors , side turn signals, courtesy lights under the mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifts, front armrest, 60/40 split rear seats and chrome exterior door handles.

With 525 liters of volumetric capacity, the trunk is one of the strengths of the Fiat Cronos (Fiat/Disclosure)

6 – S-Design package and options

The Fiat Cronos CVT Drive 1.3 has the S-Design option, which costs R$3,710 more. The kit features darkened details in the finish: front grille, mirror covers, side moldings, logo and rear spoiler, in addition to the internal finish. The package also includes power mirrors with tilt down and turn signals, rear view camera with dynamic lines and 15-inch alloy wheels.

This version of the Fiat Cronos CVT can receive a simpler optional kit, called Drive Plus, for the price of R$ 2,780. In this case, it only receives the reverse camera, the alloy wheels and the electric control of the mirrors, with tilt down.

The range still has color options, with pompous names, but that make the price more expensive. They are solid red Montecarlo and white Banchisa (R$ 920, each), metallic gray Silverstone and silver Bari (R$ 1,850, each) and pearled Alaska white (R$ 1,850). The Precision, on the other hand, has the interior covered in brown leather as the only option, without an informed price.

7 – Comfort and space in the Fiat Cronos CVT

The Fiat Cronos CVT sedan fights among the compacts, but it has a very pleasant atmosphere in the cabin. Driver and passenger use adequate leg and knee room, and the rear seat allows two adults to travel comfortably. One of the great assets of the model is precisely the trunk, with 525 liters of capacity.

8 – Who does the Fiat Cronos CVT fight with?

For the price and the fact that it is the cheapest automatic car in the country, the Fiat Cronos CVT fights first with compact hatches. It is cheaper than all, especially models like Peugeot 208 Active 1.6 16V AT (R$89,990), Toyota Yaris XL 1.5 CVT (R$94,190) and Chevrolet Onix Turbo AT (R$94,350).

In the direct fight with other compact sedans with automatic transmission, it is R$ 8 thousand cheaper than the Onix Plus Turbo AT, which starts at R$ 96,640. It is also much more competitive than the Yaris Sedan XL (R$97,990) and Hyundai HB20S Comfort (R$105,290).

The compact sedan also has the option of a 71hp (g) and 75hp (e) naturally aspirated 1.0-litre engine (Fiat/Disclosure)

9 – How are the compact sedan reviews?

The Fiat Cronos CVT Drive has a fixed-price service plan that is not much more expensive than the other options – in fact, it costs the same as the new 1.0 variant. Compared to rivals, however, it costs more.

Maintenance is scheduled for every 10,000 kilometers or one year. Check the values:

10,000 km: BRL 488

20,000 km: R$ 660

30,000 km: BRL 500

40,000 km: BRL 1,580

50,000 km: BRL 524

60,000 km: BRL 844

Total: BRL 4,596

10 – For those who want a cheaper sedan…

Fiat promoted a repositioning for the Cronos to increase the range of performance of the car, which for a year was practically only offered with a 1.3 engine and manual transmission. For starters, it needed to cover the hole left by the Grand Siena, so it created the new entry options with the Argo’s 1.0 three-cylinder engine, with 75hp (e) / 71hp (g) of power and prices starting at R$ 74,490, but only with manual transmission.

