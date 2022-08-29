Fighter breaks opponent’s arm in Cage Titans 55. Watch! | combat

The Cage Titans 55 event, held this past Saturday, in the state of Massachusetts (USA) has traveled the world with a “painful” image to watch and listen to. In the lightweight fight (up to 70kg) between two rookies in amateur MMA, in the second round, Kyle Pavao landed a deep lock on Wayne Downer and broke his opponent’s arm. As Pavao celebrated the victory, the opponent writhed in pain on the ground with his broken left arm. Watch below the moment of the incident, which could still be heard with the bone breaking.
Kyle Pavao x Wayne Downe ends in shocking scene at Cage Titans 55 – Photo: Reproduction / Cage Titans
The commentators next to the cage, Richie Santiago and Andy Kurzontkowski, took time to digest the scene they had just seen up close: “His arm just broke,” Santiago shouted. “Right before my eyes,” Kurzontkowski added.
“Wow, wow, wow, wow. Technical completion. The arm is broken! Oh my God! Oh my God! Kyle Pavao has devastating finishing skills. I haven’t seen this happen live before. That was one of the nastiest things I’ve ever seen.” Santiago added: “That just made me shudder.” Below you can see it from another angle..
