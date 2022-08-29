Fighter breaks opponent’s arm in Cage Titans 55. Watch! | combat

The Cage Titans 55 event, held this past Saturday, in the state of Massachusetts (USA) has traveled the world with a “painful” image to watch and listen to. In the lightweight fight (up to 70kg) between two rookies in amateur MMA, in the second round, Kyle Pavao landed a deep lock on Wayne Downer and broke his opponent’s arm. As Pavao celebrated the victory, the opponent writhed in pain on the ground with his broken left arm. Watch below the moment of the incident, which could still be heard with the bone breaking.