Financial market reduces inflation estimate from 6.82% to 6.7% this year | Economy

Financial market economists reduced the inflation estimate for this year from 6.82% to 6.7%.

The information is contained in the “Focus” report, released this Monday (29) by the Central Bank. More than 100 financial institutions were heard last week.

This was the ninth consecutive drop in the financial market’s estimate of inflation this year.

The inflation target for this year, defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), is 3.5% and will be considered fulfilled if it fluctuates between 2% and 5%. However, the Central Bank has already admitted that it will burst the target ceiling, as it did in 2021.

The higher the inflation, the lower the purchasing power of people, especially those with lower wages. This is because the prices of products increase without the salary necessarily accompanying this growth.

To reach the target, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank increases or decreases the basic interest rate, the Selic. Currently, the Selic is at 13.75% per year, the highest percentage in the last six years.

For next year, the central inflation target was set at 3.25% and will be considered formally fulfilled if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%. According to the Focus newsletter, the forecast for 2023 went from 5.33% to 5.30%.

Inflation Market expectations for the 2022 IPCA Source: Central Bank

ICMS on essential items

The new reduction in the inflation estimate in 2022 coincides with the cut in taxes on essential items such as fuel and electricity. These products alone already impact inflation. In addition, they indirectly influence the prices of other items.

For example, if the price of diesel increases, the transport of a certain product becomes more expensive. The owner of the store that resells that product then passes the increase on to the consumer, who ends up paying more for the same item.

Lowering taxes in an election year was a strategy adopted by the government and Congress. However, despite holding back inflation in 2022, these measures put pressure on prices for 2023, as several economists have already warned.

In view of this, the Central Bank has already admitted that the focus is to control inflation in 2024.

The financial market also began to predict a greater increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022.

The forecast of bank economists is that the Brazilian economy to grow 2.10% in 2022against 2.02% predicted previously.

As for 2023, the high forecast dropped from 0.39% to 0.37%.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

When sanctioning the law that provides the guidelines for the 2023 budget, the government informed that the forecast is for GDP to grow 2.5% next year.

The financial market maintained its expectation for the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per year at the end of 2022.

Currently, the Selic rate is already at this level. The Copom has also been signaling that interest rates will remain high for a longer period.

As for the end of 2023, market expectations for the Selic rate remained at 11% per year. With this, the financial market continues to estimate a drop in interest rates next year.

See below for other financial market estimates, according to the BC: